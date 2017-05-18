  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 min 1 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Saudi stocks rise in heavy trading

Reuters |
The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) added 0.1 percent on Wednesday in the heaviest trading volume since January. (Reuters)
DUBAI: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) added 0.1 percent on Wednesday in the heaviest trading volume since January as much activity focused on second- and third-tier stocks.
“Investors are taking positions or exiting them ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” said a Jeddah-based trader. Ramadan is expected to start on May 27.
Saudi Paper Manufacturing gained 3.1 percent as about 3.2 million shares traded hands on Wednesday, more than triple the usual daily volume.
Of the 20 most valuable companies by market capitalization, only eight rose, with Almarai and Makkah Construction Development each gaining 1.7 percent.
On Wednesday, Egypt’s stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on the back of strong first-quarter earnings and positive news from a real estate developer. Egypt’s index rose 1 percent as real estate firm Sixth of October Development (SODIC) jumped 4.2 percent to a four-month high in its heaviest trade since May 2014.
The company’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday it planned to buy new land to the north and west of Cairo as part of an expansion plan. In total, SODIC would acquire land worth 600 million Egyptian pounds ($33.2 million).
The value of contracted sales during the first quarter reached 1.2 billion pounds, beating the company’s target of 1 billion pounds. On Tuesday, SODIC reported net profit of 211 million pounds for the first quarter, four times its year-ago profit.
The positive sentiment spilled over into shares of other property developers with the largest by market value, Talaat Mostafa Group, adding 0.8 percent, recovering slightly from the previous day’s heavy loss on news that MSCI will remove the stock from its main Egypt index.
Ezz Steel rose 2.1 percent after one of its subsidiaries reported an almost tripling in first-quarter net income compared with a year ago.
The Dubai index rose 0.5 percent as DAMAC Properties extended the previous session's 2.9 percent gain to add a further 2.5 percent.
Its shares have been rising since index compiler MSCI said on Monday that it would add the stock to its UAE index on June 1. Arqaam Capital estimated the inclusion would bring $68 million of passive fund inflows into the stock.
Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.3 percent as mid-sized Eshraq Properties, the most heavily traded share, climbed 2.8 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy (ADNE) jumped 3.5 percent.
Qatar’s index rose 0.2 percent with its main support from blue-chip banks; Qatar National Bank added 1 percent.
DUBAI: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) added 0.1 percent on Wednesday in the heaviest trading volume since January as much activity focused on second- and third-tier stocks.
“Investors are taking positions or exiting them ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” said a Jeddah-based trader. Ramadan is expected to start on May 27.
Saudi Paper Manufacturing gained 3.1 percent as about 3.2 million shares traded hands on Wednesday, more than triple the usual daily volume.
Of the 20 most valuable companies by market capitalization, only eight rose, with Almarai and Makkah Construction Development each gaining 1.7 percent.
On Wednesday, Egypt’s stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on the back of strong first-quarter earnings and positive news from a real estate developer. Egypt’s index rose 1 percent as real estate firm Sixth of October Development (SODIC) jumped 4.2 percent to a four-month high in its heaviest trade since May 2014.
The company’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday it planned to buy new land to the north and west of Cairo as part of an expansion plan. In total, SODIC would acquire land worth 600 million Egyptian pounds ($33.2 million).
The value of contracted sales during the first quarter reached 1.2 billion pounds, beating the company’s target of 1 billion pounds. On Tuesday, SODIC reported net profit of 211 million pounds for the first quarter, four times its year-ago profit.
The positive sentiment spilled over into shares of other property developers with the largest by market value, Talaat Mostafa Group, adding 0.8 percent, recovering slightly from the previous day’s heavy loss on news that MSCI will remove the stock from its main Egypt index.
Ezz Steel rose 2.1 percent after one of its subsidiaries reported an almost tripling in first-quarter net income compared with a year ago.
The Dubai index rose 0.5 percent as DAMAC Properties extended the previous session's 2.9 percent gain to add a further 2.5 percent.
Its shares have been rising since index compiler MSCI said on Monday that it would add the stock to its UAE index on June 1. Arqaam Capital estimated the inclusion would bring $68 million of passive fund inflows into the stock.
Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.3 percent as mid-sized Eshraq Properties, the most heavily traded share, climbed 2.8 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy (ADNE) jumped 3.5 percent.
Qatar’s index rose 0.2 percent with its main support from blue-chip banks; Qatar National Bank added 1 percent.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Saudi stocks rise in heavy trading

DUBAI: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) added 0.1 percent on Wednesday in the heaviest trading...

US oil inventories fall, says EIA

NEW YORK: US crude oil inventories fell for a sixth straight week, as the Organization of the...

Saudi stocks rise in heavy trading
US oil inventories fall, says EIA
Gold rises to two-week high
Expansion of Al-Maktoum airport delayed to 2018
Crude inventories become more visible
ITFC to sign $1bn agreements to boost trade development in member states
Latest News
Dog in Pakistan sentenced to death after spending week in jail
555 views
Saudi stocks rise in heavy trading
170 views
US oil inventories fall, says EIA
275 views
Gold rises to two-week high
180 views
Expansion of Al-Maktoum airport delayed to 2018
225 views
Crude inventories become more visible
89 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR