India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave dies at 60

NEW DELHI: India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave has died after several months of illness. He was 60.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet tweeted their condolences after Dave’s death.

Dave died in a New Delhi hospital Thursday morning. He had been unwell off and on since becoming ill with pneumonia earlier this year.

Dave became a legislator in 2009 and was appointed environment minister in July.