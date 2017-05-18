  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave dies at 60

World

India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave dies at 60

Associated Press |
India's environment minister Anil Madhav Dave dies at 60(AFP)

NEW DELHI: India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave has died after several months of illness. He was 60.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet tweeted their condolences after Dave’s death.
Dave died in a New Delhi hospital Thursday morning. He had been unwell off and on since becoming ill with pneumonia earlier this year.
Dave became a legislator in 2009 and was appointed environment minister in July.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave has died after several months of illness. He was 60.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet tweeted their condolences after Dave’s death.
Dave died in a New Delhi hospital Thursday morning. He had been unwell off and on since becoming ill with pneumonia earlier this year.
Dave became a legislator in 2009 and was appointed environment minister in July.

Tags: New delhi India environment Prime Minister ill dies

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN climate talks wrap up under threat of US exodus

BONN: UN climate negotiations conclude in Bonn on Thursday with delegates putting on a brave face...

Ongoing

Multiple injuries as car hits people in NY’s Times Square

NEW YORK: A car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, causing multiple...

UN climate talks wrap up under threat of US exodus
Multiple injuries as car hits people in NY’s Times Square
France, Germany resist US plan for bigger NATO role against Daesh
UK landlord who banned ‘colored people’ over ‘curry smells’ faces legal action
Trump interviews 4 candidates to post of FBI director
India’s environment minister Anil Madhav Dave dies at 60
Latest News
Djokovic cruises into Rome Masters quarterfinals
Real Madrid a draw away from Spanish title after win over Celta
1st All Star Games & Family Fun Day caps MoneyGram 3on3 today
Knights Group B champion in Titan Watch–JBL tourney
Gaviria claims his 3rd Giro stage win, Dumoulin keeps lead
UN climate talks wrap up under threat of US exodus
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR