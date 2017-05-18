UK landlord who banned ‘colored people’ over ‘curry smells’ faces legal action

DUBAI: A UK-based property tycoon who banned “colored people” from renting his properties “because of curry smells” is now facing legal action brought against him by an equality watchdog.

Fergus Wilson previously sent an e-mail to a UK-based letting agency informing them of the ban against renting to “battered wives,” single parents, plumbers or low income and zero hours workers.

The e-mail was first reported on in March, with the Equality and Human Rights Commission announcing the legal action on Wednesday.

According to the Independent, the commission’s chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath, said: “We have asked the court if it agrees with us that Mr.Wilson’s lettings policy contains unlawful criteria and, if so, to issue an injunction.

“As this is now formal legal action we will release further information at a later date.”

Wilson responded to the announcement by telling the Guardian: “I personally find Indian and Pakistani people, and also colored people in general to be extremely intelligent people. And I know quite a number.

“We had a problem with a tenant who had dogs, which fouled the carpet. I say no pets and no smoking, and no one gets upset about that. I tacked on to the e-mail ‘no colored people because of curry smells’. When you rent a property, no one is going to take it if it smells of curry.”

He added that he does not believe the legal action will be successful as the policy, according to him, has not caused any damage. He claims not to have had any Indian or Pakistani tenant applicants since 2012.