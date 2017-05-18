Jaber Patel named overseas patron of JCA

JEDDAH: Jaber Patel, a famous businessman from Hyderabad, India, and founder-president of India Arab Friendship Foundation, was named overseas patron of Jeddah Cricket Association (JCA).

Patel was unanimously chosen by JCA office bearers and executive committee members in a move to help bolster the association’s activities in the promotion of cricket in the Kingdom.

The JCA underlined the importance of holistic partnership and value Patel’s role in providing guidance, advice and assessment in organizing cricket tournaments and innovative events in a professional way to make this sport popular in this part of the world.

JCA top officials present at the function were Syed Humayoon Farooq, vice chairman; Choudhry Muhammad Iqbal, CEO; Sameer Nidal Khan, director; A.A.Merchant, internal auditor; Aijaz Ahmed Khan, president; Hamid Afandi, vice president; Haroon Mahfouz, executive secretary; Syed Ashfaque Hussain, joint secretary technical; and Zaheer Peeran, logistics in charge.

Community leaders that attended the affair were: Dr. Syed Ali Mehmood, Abdul Rehman Baig, Mirza Qudrath Nawaz, Abdul Nazeer Abdul Hameed, Mohd Sirajuddin, Syed Aziz, Adnan Madani, Mir Mehmood Ali, and the visiting guest from India Dr. Mohammed Rafeeq, Dilawar Patel, Mahfuz Zariwala and Nabi Ahmed.

Patel thanked the JCA committee for the honor to be the overseas patron of such a “great and professional organization which I noticed from India and wherever I travel globally as JCA is the pioneer in organizing cricket in this part of the world and also most of its officers have had more than three decades experience in the job.”

Patel said he will take JCA into a higher arena and introduce some innovative events for the benefit of cricket lovers in Saudi Arabia.

Mahfuz Zariwala, a businessman from India, accompanied Patel to Jeddah.

JEDDAH: Jaber Patel, a famous businessman from Hyderabad, India, and founder-president of India Arab Friendship Foundation, was named overseas patron of Jeddah Cricket Association (JCA).

Patel was unanimously chosen by JCA office bearers and executive committee members in a move to help bolster the association’s activities in the promotion of cricket in the Kingdom.

The JCA underlined the importance of holistic partnership and value Patel’s role in providing guidance, advice and assessment in organizing cricket tournaments and innovative events in a professional way to make this sport popular in this part of the world.

JCA top officials present at the function were Syed Humayoon Farooq, vice chairman; Choudhry Muhammad Iqbal, CEO; Sameer Nidal Khan, director; A.A.Merchant, internal auditor; Aijaz Ahmed Khan, president; Hamid Afandi, vice president; Haroon Mahfouz, executive secretary; Syed Ashfaque Hussain, joint secretary technical; and Zaheer Peeran, logistics in charge.

Community leaders that attended the affair were: Dr. Syed Ali Mehmood, Abdul Rehman Baig, Mirza Qudrath Nawaz, Abdul Nazeer Abdul Hameed, Mohd Sirajuddin, Syed Aziz, Adnan Madani, Mir Mehmood Ali, and the visiting guest from India Dr. Mohammed Rafeeq, Dilawar Patel, Mahfuz Zariwala and Nabi Ahmed.

Patel thanked the JCA committee for the honor to be the overseas patron of such a “great and professional organization which I noticed from India and wherever I travel globally as JCA is the pioneer in organizing cricket in this part of the world and also most of its officers have had more than three decades experience in the job.”

Patel said he will take JCA into a higher arena and introduce some innovative events for the benefit of cricket lovers in Saudi Arabia.

Mahfuz Zariwala, a businessman from India, accompanied Patel to Jeddah.