Smart Link creates Saudi jobs, invests in KSA skills development with Avaya

Smart Link Contact Centers, a business process and contact center outsourcing provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the completion of an expansion project for its contact center in the Kingdom.

The project, undertaken with Avaya, resulted in the addition of 600 agent seats creating employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.

The company is deploying contact center solutions from Avaya to meet growing demand from public-sector organizations to engage more effectively with citizens, as the Kingdom launches a range of initiatives in line with Vision 2030.

Smart Link delivers flexible solutions and services to more than 50 organizations in the Kingdom, and the expansion of its operations will enable the government to increase the deployment of digital services.

Smart Link, the largest business process outsourcing center in the Middle East, is committed to the recruitment and training of Saudi women, with over 70 percent of its workforce being women.

Smart Link is a subsidiary of Al-Khaleej Training & Education, the largest network of training centers in Saudi Arabia.

Safwan Al-Khatib, senior vice president of Al-Khaleej Group and managing director of Smart Link, said: “At Smart Link, we aim to support the vision of the government by providing the latest communication solutions to connect government and private organizations to their customers.”

He added: “This offering is elevated by building strategic alliances with leading companies in this industry. Leveraging our strategic partnership with Avaya, we have further expanded to meet the growing communication needs of our government customers, raising the citizen experience in Saudi Arabia to new heights.”

He said: “The addition of 600 new agent seats will significantly contribute to raising customer services to the highest international quality standards.”

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president, Avaya International, said: “We at Avaya take pride in this partnership with Smart Link, making sure that our joint efforts have an impact on the customer experience level in the Kingdom ... Smart Link has a unique competitive advantage with Al-Khaleej Training and Education, which supports them contribute significantly to Vision 2030. With the hiring of women in the workforce, the company is committed to training and developing the Kingdom’s talent.”

Smart Link Contact Centers, a business process and contact center outsourcing provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the completion of an expansion project for its contact center in the Kingdom.

The project, undertaken with Avaya, resulted in the addition of 600 agent seats creating employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.

The company is deploying contact center solutions from Avaya to meet growing demand from public-sector organizations to engage more effectively with citizens, as the Kingdom launches a range of initiatives in line with Vision 2030.

Smart Link delivers flexible solutions and services to more than 50 organizations in the Kingdom, and the expansion of its operations will enable the government to increase the deployment of digital services.

Smart Link, the largest business process outsourcing center in the Middle East, is committed to the recruitment and training of Saudi women, with over 70 percent of its workforce being women.

Smart Link is a subsidiary of Al-Khaleej Training & Education, the largest network of training centers in Saudi Arabia.

Safwan Al-Khatib, senior vice president of Al-Khaleej Group and managing director of Smart Link, said: “At Smart Link, we aim to support the vision of the government by providing the latest communication solutions to connect government and private organizations to their customers.”

He added: “This offering is elevated by building strategic alliances with leading companies in this industry. Leveraging our strategic partnership with Avaya, we have further expanded to meet the growing communication needs of our government customers, raising the citizen experience in Saudi Arabia to new heights.”

He said: “The addition of 600 new agent seats will significantly contribute to raising customer services to the highest international quality standards.”

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president, Avaya International, said: “We at Avaya take pride in this partnership with Smart Link, making sure that our joint efforts have an impact on the customer experience level in the Kingdom ... Smart Link has a unique competitive advantage with Al-Khaleej Training and Education, which supports them contribute significantly to Vision 2030. With the hiring of women in the workforce, the company is committed to training and developing the Kingdom’s talent.”