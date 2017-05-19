  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • London Indian restaurant faces abuse after ‘human meat’ fake news story

Offbeat

London Indian restaurant faces abuse after ‘human meat’ fake news story

Arab News |
The owner of Karri Twist in South East London said that the restaurant had received abusive calls. (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

DUBAI: An Indian restaurant in London has been targeted with threats and abuse after a fake news article was published online claiming they sell human meat.
The owner of Karri Twist in South East London told BBC Newsbeat that the restaurant had received calls from people screaming: “Why are you still open?”
The fake article was published on channel23news.com – a website which shares content straight to Facebook.
The owner of the family business, Shinra Begum, said it is becoming a major problem for the restaurant.
“When people started calling asking me if we were selling human meat, I couldn’t believe it.
“I was completely shocked when I eventually found the article online and being shared all over Facebook.
“Now people have threatened to vandalize our building and I’ve had to sit down with a customer to explain to them it is all just lies.”
Begum says she has notified the police.
“Someone even called and ordered a ‘human sandwich’, another ordered a Chinese person. It’s bizarre,” Begum said.
“Literally this has been awful for us. Not only have we had people asking us about the human meat, but they have been making bookings maliciously, too.
“We got a booking for Serena Williams for 15 people, and several other large parties which we accepted. No-one turned up.
“We are just a small Indian restaurant in a place where news travels fast. I’m just hopeful we can stem this tide and people will come back to eat here.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: An Indian restaurant in London has been targeted with threats and abuse after a fake news article was published online claiming they sell human meat.
The owner of Karri Twist in South East London told BBC Newsbeat that the restaurant had received calls from people screaming: “Why are you still open?”
The fake article was published on channel23news.com – a website which shares content straight to Facebook.
The owner of the family business, Shinra Begum, said it is becoming a major problem for the restaurant.
“When people started calling asking me if we were selling human meat, I couldn’t believe it.
“I was completely shocked when I eventually found the article online and being shared all over Facebook.
“Now people have threatened to vandalize our building and I’ve had to sit down with a customer to explain to them it is all just lies.”
Begum says she has notified the police.
“Someone even called and ordered a ‘human sandwich’, another ordered a Chinese person. It’s bizarre,” Begum said.
“Literally this has been awful for us. Not only have we had people asking us about the human meat, but they have been making bookings maliciously, too.
“We got a booking for Serena Williams for 15 people, and several other large parties which we accepted. No-one turned up.
“We are just a small Indian restaurant in a place where news travels fast. I’m just hopeful we can stem this tide and people will come back to eat here.”

Tags: London Indian Indian food fake news

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

DETROIT: Rock musician Chris Cornell’s wife on Friday disputed “inferences” that the rocker...

Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

BANGKOK: A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by...

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food
London Indian restaurant faces abuse after ‘human meat’ fake news story
Why legendary filmmaker David Lynch returned to ‘Twin Peaks’
Jay Z and Beyonce a billion-dollar couple
Quirky designs, ancient Egypt dominate Day 2 of Arab Fashion Week
Latest News
Mideast youth unemployment in spotlight at Jordan WEF meeting
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Iran opposition complains of election ‘infractions’
Beijing calls for Seoul ties to get back on track
4 views
Dead student’s remains found on sunken South Korean ship
42 views
Rescued migrants tell of detention, beatings, slavery in Libya
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR