Last updated: 4 min 49 sec ago

Trump says he’s ‘very close’ to naming a new FBI director

DARLENE SUPERVILLE | AP |
Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Virginia. Trump says he is close to naming his replacement. (AP)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says he is “very close” to naming a new FBI director.
An announcement could come Friday, a soft deadline set by Trump. The president sets off Friday on his inaugural overseas trip and will be out of the country for more than a week.
The FBI needs a new director because Trump fired James Comey from the job last week amid the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump said Thursday that he is “very close” to naming a director. He also said former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman is among his top candidates. Trump interviewed Lieberman and three other candidates this week.
