  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

Offbeat

Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

AP |
A wild obese macaque, named "Uncle Fat" who was rescued from a Bangkok suburb, sits in a rehabilitation center in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP)

BANGKOK: A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables.
Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey — nicknamed “Uncle Fat” by locals — after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month.
Wild monkeys roam free in many parts of Thailand, attracting tourists who feed and play with the animals. Most of the monkeys are macaques like Uncle Fat, and they typically weigh around 9 kilograms (20 pounds).
Uncle Fat weighs three times that, tipping the scales at around 26 kilograms (60 pounds).
“It was not easy to catch him,” said Kacha Phukem, the wildlife official who conducted the capture and rescue on April 27. “He was the leader of his pack, and when I tried to go in, I had to fight off a flock of them with sticks.”
The subordinate monkeys fed into Uncle Fat’s bad habits.
“He had minions and other monkeys bringing food for him but he would also re-distribute it to younger monkeys,” said Supakarn Kaewchot, a veterinarian in charge of the monkey’s diet. “He is now in a critical condition where there is a high-risk of heart disease and diabetes.”
Uncle Fat is believed to be between 10 and 15 years old. To help him lose weight, his new diet is limited to 400 grams worth of lean protein, fruits and vegetables twice a day. Supakarn said she hopes that within a few months they can consider releasing him to the wild.
She said Uncle Fat is an example of why people shouldn’t feed wild monkeys unhealthy food.
“I understand that people feel sorry for the monkeys and want to feed them when they see them,” Supakarn said. “But please don’t feed them food that people like to eat like snacks and soda. It is very bad for their health and the problem is entirely man-made.”

Related Articles

BANGKOK: A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables.
Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey — nicknamed “Uncle Fat” by locals — after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month.
Wild monkeys roam free in many parts of Thailand, attracting tourists who feed and play with the animals. Most of the monkeys are macaques like Uncle Fat, and they typically weigh around 9 kilograms (20 pounds).
Uncle Fat weighs three times that, tipping the scales at around 26 kilograms (60 pounds).
“It was not easy to catch him,” said Kacha Phukem, the wildlife official who conducted the capture and rescue on April 27. “He was the leader of his pack, and when I tried to go in, I had to fight off a flock of them with sticks.”
The subordinate monkeys fed into Uncle Fat’s bad habits.
“He had minions and other monkeys bringing food for him but he would also re-distribute it to younger monkeys,” said Supakarn Kaewchot, a veterinarian in charge of the monkey’s diet. “He is now in a critical condition where there is a high-risk of heart disease and diabetes.”
Uncle Fat is believed to be between 10 and 15 years old. To help him lose weight, his new diet is limited to 400 grams worth of lean protein, fruits and vegetables twice a day. Supakarn said she hopes that within a few months they can consider releasing him to the wild.
She said Uncle Fat is an example of why people shouldn’t feed wild monkeys unhealthy food.
“I understand that people feel sorry for the monkeys and want to feed them when they see them,” Supakarn said. “But please don’t feed them food that people like to eat like snacks and soda. It is very bad for their health and the problem is entirely man-made.”

Tags: Thailand wildlife monkey obesity junk food tourism Health diet tourists

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

DETROIT: Rock musician Chris Cornell’s wife on Friday disputed “inferences” that the rocker...

Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

BANGKOK: A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by...

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Thailand’s chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food
London Indian restaurant faces abuse after ‘human meat’ fake news story
Why legendary filmmaker David Lynch returned to ‘Twin Peaks’
Jay Z and Beyonce a billion-dollar couple
Quirky designs, ancient Egypt dominate Day 2 of Arab Fashion Week
Latest News
Mideast youth unemployment in spotlight at Jordan WEF meeting
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Iran opposition complains of election ‘infractions’
Beijing calls for Seoul ties to get back on track
4 views
Dead student’s remains found on sunken South Korean ship
42 views
Rescued migrants tell of detention, beatings, slavery in Libya
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR