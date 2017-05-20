Anti-terror forum opens in Riyadh Sunday

RIYADH: In a major event related to US President Donald Trump’s visit to the capital, international experts will exchange opinions and ideas at the Riyadh Forum on Countering Extremism and Fighting Terrorism, which will be held at the Riyadh InterContinental Hotel on Sunday.

Sponsored by the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) and organized by the King Faisal Center for Islamic Research and Studies, the theme of the forum will be: “The Nature of Extremism and the Future of Terrorism.”

The secretary-general of the Center Saud Al-Sarhan said the forum will discuss the nature, forms and influence of fundamentalism, the future of terrorism and the role of social media.

Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative and played a lead role in the war on terrorism, he said, adding that the forum will bolster the Kingdom’s pioneering role regionally and internationally.

Terrorism has had destructive effects on several countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria and Yemen over the past decade, and several Islamic nations have found themselves fighting terrorism alone, Al-Sarhan said.

The forum’s agenda includes four sessions that will debate ways countries can work together against terrorism.

IMCTC was launched in December 2015 by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The IMCTC is a 41-nation partnership of prepared partner countries unified in the battle against terror. IMCTC will give a platform for countries to suggest, argument, and promote cooperation among members and supporting nations for the implementation of efforts in four domains — ideology, communications, counter terrorism (CT) fnancing and military.

The IMCTC will develop, collect, shop and disseminate a wide range of information on CT programs and best techniques embarked on by member nations and international organizations.