Series of media events lined up

RIYADH: A series of press conferences and meetings with media personnel of Arab-Islamic-American Islamic Summit will take place at the Press Center of the Riyadh Marriott Hotel.

A media committee has been tasked with organizing a number of press conferences that aim to provide information and answers to journalists.

The committee comprises Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, the minister of energy and mineral resources, the minister of finance, the minister of commerce and investment, supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, chairman of the General Authority for Youth and Sports, deputy minister of economy and planning, vice president of Intelligence and the ambassador to Yemen.

The meetings will be held on Saturday and Sunday.