Air surveillance, police patrols reinforce security for key Riyadh meetings

RIYADH: An elaborate civil and security arrangement is in place to ensure a pleasant stay for visiting US President Donald Trump and Arab and Muslim leaders arriving in Riyadh.

The capital city is hosting three summits: A Saudi-US Summit on Saturday, followed by a Gulf-US Summit and an Arab-Islamic-American Summit on Sunday.

Police patrols have been increased and security helicopters have reinforced air surveillance. Security vans have been stationed at various intersections.

“Foolproof security will continue during the visit. There should be no concern regarding the security issues as elaborate arrangements are in place,” a police official said.

The Ritz Carlton hotel, where US Embassy officials were seen monitoring the arrangements for the stay of the US delegation, was cordoned off. To mark the occasion, the iconic hotel’s building was illuminated in green and blue lights with the colors of the Saudi and the US national flags.

The US Embassy posted Trump’s photo on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, welcoming him to Riyadh.

According to the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), more than 350 motorcyclists in Riyadh will participate in a parade with a message for peace and tolerance.

Majed Abdullah Al-Hedayan, a senior legal consultant, said the visit assumes significance, as it will be helpful in reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to a peaceful and secure future.

The events lined up during the visit provide an opportunity to showcase the Kingdom’s economic dynamism and potential and varying degrees of transformation underway under Vision 2030, he added.