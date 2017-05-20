Over 500 journalists from all over the world to cover Riyadh talks

RIYADH: Awwad Al-Awwad, minister of culture and information, said that more than 500 journalists from around the world would cover the visit of US President Donald Trump.

“Saudi Arabia, by following an ambitious strategy, seeks to invest in information and advanced technology in broadcasting the event via new media for recipients everywhere, and this is in line with the efforts of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to create a comprehensive renaissance in all areas, notably the development of the economy and the encouragement of foreign investment,” said the minister.

He said Trump’s choice of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination since taking office stems from his recognition of the Islamic status and importance of the Kingdom, its international weight and its value as a strategic US ally.

“The visit is evidence of the great respect for the special relation that brings together the two friendly countries which spans over more than eight decades,” said the minister.

Al-Awwad said the meeting between King Salman and Trump is expected to strengthen and deepen the understanding of the two sides on political, trade and security aspects, and finalize bilateral agreements that will lead to economic growth and investment, and contribute to the establishment of new horizons for partnerships between the two countries.

Al-Awwad pointed out that Saudi Arabia, as the Qiblah for Muslims and the cradle of Islam, has invited over 50 Islamic countries to attend the meetings in Riyadh so that all efforts move hand in hand with the US to counter the threat of terrorism and extremism, and emphasize that Islam is innocent of all forms of terrorism.

“We hope that this historic event will represent an important step toward eliminating terrorism suffered by the peoples of the world without exception,” he said.

The minister added that Vision 2030 would see investments in modernizing the infrastructure and establishing technically advanced industries to diversify the economy and create knowledge-based jobs for Saudis.

The leaders of more than 50 Islamic countries will meet in Saudi Arabia in conjunction with Trump’s visit.

Trump will hold talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia during the Saudi-US Summit.

Trump will also participate in the Arab-Islamic-American Summit and will meet with leaders of over 50 Arab and Islamic states to discuss cooperation in confronting extremism and international terrorism. Trump will also attend the summit of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

A Saudi-US forum will be held, attended by over 100 senior executives from corporate America and Saudi Arabia. The forum will discuss opportunities for joint investment and business partnerships to create additional employment opportunities and find means to drive economic growth for both countries.