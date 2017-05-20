Birdie blitz gives From first MENA Tour victory at Pattana

CHON BURI, Thailand: A stunning birdie blitz coming home powered Fredrik From to a convincing three-shot victory in the MENA Tour’s rain-truncated Pattana Golf Championship on Friday.



Starting the day four shots back, From blazed the course with a bogey-free nine-under 63, studded with seven birdies on the back nine, to seal his first win on the MENA Tour on 13-under 131 and a second for a Swede after Per Barth, who achieved the feat at the 2015 Shaikh Maktoum Dubai Open.



Venezuela’s Wolmer Murillo reeled off seven birdies against a lone bogey in his closing six-under 66 to finish solo second, one clear of England’s Jordan Garnish and American Roberto Galletti, who fired two eagles, including one on par-4, sixth, en route to his final round 67.



Overnight leader Jose Ignacio Marin Casado of Spain slipped into a three-way tie for fifth on eight-under after carding a level-par 72 alongside the Thai duo of Nakul Vichitryuthasastr and Wanich Petcharit.



On a day when 45 minutes were lost due to the threat of lightning, everything went From’s way as he easily outpaced the field in a virtuoso effort that left everyone marvelling at his ball-striking prowess.



“Feel really delighted to get the job done this time around after having lost out in a couple of playoffs on the MENA Tour,” said From after receiving the winner’s trophy from Thomas Topken, managing director of Pattana Golf Club.



“Everything worked well for me. I hit all the greens in regulation which was great. This course is my favorite now. There are so many scoring opportunities out there, especially on the back nine. I will be playing in MENA Tour’s events in South Africa and see if I can win the order of merit,” said the 27-year-old who graduated from the MENA Tour’s Qualifying School in 2016.



Brazil’s Dubai-based Tiago Lobo kept up his dominance in the amateur division, taking the honors on two-under after a final round 73 as India’s Arkesh Bhatia, who is also based in Dubai, and Thailand’s Worathon Zeng shared second four shots adrift.



Elsewhere, playing in his first competitive event in four weeks, European Tour regular Prom Meesawat knocked the rust off his game, finishing tied ninth on six-under after returning a 68, one ahead of England’s Lee Corfield and three off Zane Scotland, a 10-time winner on the tour, as UAE’s Ahmed Al Musharrek settled for tied 60th on four over 148.









The Pattana Golf Championship, which was reduced to 36-holes after heavy rain waterlogged the course, preventing play on the first two days marked the conclusion of the MENA Tour’s Thailand three-event swing which saw Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond win the Mahasamutr Masters and Lionel Weber of France reign supreme at Mountain Creek Open by Golf Citizen.



The MENA Tour will now travel to South Africa for three on the bounce co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, starting from June 6.

CHON BURI, Thailand: A stunning birdie blitz coming home powered Fredrik From to a convincing three-shot victory in the MENA Tour’s rain-truncated Pattana Golf Championship on Friday.



Starting the day four shots back, From blazed the course with a bogey-free nine-under 63, studded with seven birdies on the back nine, to seal his first win on the MENA Tour on 13-under 131 and a second for a Swede after Per Barth, who achieved the feat at the 2015 Shaikh Maktoum Dubai Open.



Venezuela’s Wolmer Murillo reeled off seven birdies against a lone bogey in his closing six-under 66 to finish solo second, one clear of England’s Jordan Garnish and American Roberto Galletti, who fired two eagles, including one on par-4, sixth, en route to his final round 67.



Overnight leader Jose Ignacio Marin Casado of Spain slipped into a three-way tie for fifth on eight-under after carding a level-par 72 alongside the Thai duo of Nakul Vichitryuthasastr and Wanich Petcharit.



On a day when 45 minutes were lost due to the threat of lightning, everything went From’s way as he easily outpaced the field in a virtuoso effort that left everyone marvelling at his ball-striking prowess.



“Feel really delighted to get the job done this time around after having lost out in a couple of playoffs on the MENA Tour,” said From after receiving the winner’s trophy from Thomas Topken, managing director of Pattana Golf Club.



“Everything worked well for me. I hit all the greens in regulation which was great. This course is my favorite now. There are so many scoring opportunities out there, especially on the back nine. I will be playing in MENA Tour’s events in South Africa and see if I can win the order of merit,” said the 27-year-old who graduated from the MENA Tour’s Qualifying School in 2016.



Brazil’s Dubai-based Tiago Lobo kept up his dominance in the amateur division, taking the honors on two-under after a final round 73 as India’s Arkesh Bhatia, who is also based in Dubai, and Thailand’s Worathon Zeng shared second four shots adrift.



Elsewhere, playing in his first competitive event in four weeks, European Tour regular Prom Meesawat knocked the rust off his game, finishing tied ninth on six-under after returning a 68, one ahead of England’s Lee Corfield and three off Zane Scotland, a 10-time winner on the tour, as UAE’s Ahmed Al Musharrek settled for tied 60th on four over 148.









The Pattana Golf Championship, which was reduced to 36-holes after heavy rain waterlogged the course, preventing play on the first two days marked the conclusion of the MENA Tour’s Thailand three-event swing which saw Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond win the Mahasamutr Masters and Lionel Weber of France reign supreme at Mountain Creek Open by Golf Citizen.



The MENA Tour will now travel to South Africa for three on the bounce co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, starting from June 6.