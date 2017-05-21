Al-Ghassan debuts Infiniti Q60 sports coupe in KSA

Infiniti Q60, a long-awaited sports car, is now available at Al-Ghassan Motors showrooms, the authorized distributor for Infiniti cars in Saudi Arabia.

The Q60 combines powerful performance, fashionable design and sporty dynamics.

Maher Andary, marketing group director of Al Ghassan Motors, said: “We anticipate that the all-new Q60 will enjoy high demand and popularity among enthusiasts and fans of sporty and high performance cars, who will appreciate strongly the unique blend between pure power, sports and luxury.”

He added: “The launch of the all-new Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, comes with advanced and highly sophisticated driving technologies. We are confident that this model will boost the growth of Infiniti cars in the Saudi market.”

A four-cylinder 2-liter engine, turbocharged to produce 208 horsepower, is also available. As standard, power is channeled through the Q60’s rear wheels for immediate dynamic responses.

The Q60 is characterized by flowing sculptural lines and strong, muscular proportions. Its sinewy athleticism projects a sense of motion an d power, coupled with an effortless, almost weightless stance.

Unifying features such as the double-arch grille and the crescent-cut C-pillars — which arc forward and emphasize the car’s dynamic quality — ensure that the sports coupe is instantly recognizable as an Infiniti. LED headlights, employing “light guide technology” to spread light evenly on the road ahead, are designed to emulate the shape of the human eye, providing a “face” to the car.

The Q60 features newly-designed 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels as standard. The “Red Sport 400” models — more performance-oriented versions of the car — have wider wheels and tires at the rear, contributing to a more aggressive stance while also improving handling and grip with a higher capacity for lateral G-forces.

The Q60 includes safety technologies that actively protect people in and around the car. The safety technologies allow the car to monitor for and identify potential hazards, assisting the driver to avoid those hazards, and, if a collision is unavoidable, mitigate the effects.

The Q60 will be available in 10 exterior colors, with “Dynamic Sunstone Red” and “Solar Mica” completely new to the Infiniti range.

