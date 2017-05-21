Toyota hybrid wins 2017 6 Hours of Silverstone

Toyota GAZOO Racing scored a victory recently in the 2017 6 Hours of Silverstone after a thrilling opening round of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In a race defined by several rain showers, the TS050 Hybrid of Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima earned a victory in the final 15 minutes in front of 50,200 spectators.

The TS050 hybrid crew also claimed the Royal Automobile Club International Tourist Trophy. It is the longest lasting trophy in motorsports, which was first awarded in 1905 and won by motorsport legends such as Tazio Nuvolari, Graham Hill and Stirling Moss.

Through it can be charted the careers of some of the greatest drivers, manufacturers and team staff, some of the most challenging race tracks and innovative technology ever seen in the sport.

The win of the Toyota TS050 shows that the hybrid vehicles are not only fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly, but also capable of delivering maximum performance in difficult environmental conditions. The world’s race tracks are ideal for testing the reliability, safety and efficiency of Toyota hybrid vehicles.

The importance of hybrid vehicles is reflected in the fact that most developed countries, regardless of their climatic conditions, adopt this type of car in various sectors, whether private, public or commercial transport.

Abdullatif Jameel Motors is the first to introduce hybrid cars in the Saudi market, including some of the Lexus hybrids in 2010, as well as the Toyota Prius, in early 2016.

Toyota GAZOO Racing is now preparing for the second round of the season — the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the final race before the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

