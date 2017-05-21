Tamimi Markets opens new stores in Unaizah and Buraidah

Tamimi Markets recently opened two new stores in Unaizah and Buraidah in the Qassim region.

The Unaizah store is located on Zamil Al Abdullah Sulaim road in Ar Rayyan district. It was officially opened on May 10 by Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Saleem, mayor of Unaizah, Tariq Ali Al-Tamimi, chairman of Tamimi Group, and Fahad Mohammed Altamimi, chairman of Tamimi Commercial.

The Buraidah store is located on King Abdul Aziz road in Sultanah district. It was officially opened on May 11 by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, governor of Qassim, and Al-Tamimi, in the presence of Fahad Mohammed Altamimi. Both openings were attended by senior government officials, Tamimi Markets executives and special guests.

Special offers and sales await customers at the two new locations.

The new branches are open 24 hours a day and offer international and local products through different departments, including a full service bakery, deli, dairy meat and seafood departments.

A special Healthy Living department presents an expanded range of organic, natural, dairy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free foods.

Its specialized services cover custom-baked and decorated cakes, as well as bread slicing, cheese grating and meat grinding.

Tamimi Markets’ ready-to-go convenience foods include brick-oven breads and pizzas, rotisserie chickens, salads and fresh appetizers.

Since it first opened in 1979, Tamimi Markets has shown continual commitment to its customers, offering something for everyone.

The supermarket has 40 stores across the Kingdom — from Al-Ahsa, Alkhobar, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Riyadh to Qassim.

More new stores will be added to serve more people in different parts of Saudi Arabia.

Tamimi Markets recently opened two new stores in Unaizah and Buraidah in the Qassim region.

The Unaizah store is located on Zamil Al Abdullah Sulaim road in Ar Rayyan district. It was officially opened on May 10 by Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Saleem, mayor of Unaizah, Tariq Ali Al-Tamimi, chairman of Tamimi Group, and Fahad Mohammed Altamimi, chairman of Tamimi Commercial.

The Buraidah store is located on King Abdul Aziz road in Sultanah district. It was officially opened on May 11 by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, governor of Qassim, and Al-Tamimi, in the presence of Fahad Mohammed Altamimi. Both openings were attended by senior government officials, Tamimi Markets executives and special guests.

Special offers and sales await customers at the two new locations.

The new branches are open 24 hours a day and offer international and local products through different departments, including a full service bakery, deli, dairy meat and seafood departments.

A special Healthy Living department presents an expanded range of organic, natural, dairy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free foods.

Its specialized services cover custom-baked and decorated cakes, as well as bread slicing, cheese grating and meat grinding.

Tamimi Markets’ ready-to-go convenience foods include brick-oven breads and pizzas, rotisserie chickens, salads and fresh appetizers.

Since it first opened in 1979, Tamimi Markets has shown continual commitment to its customers, offering something for everyone.

The supermarket has 40 stores across the Kingdom — from Al-Ahsa, Alkhobar, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Riyadh to Qassim.

More new stores will be added to serve more people in different parts of Saudi Arabia.