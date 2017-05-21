  • Search form

World

Plane crashes into Los Angeles airport truck after landing

The Associated Press
In this May 11, 2017 photo, construction workers build an addition to Tom Bradley International Terminal next to a Japan Airlines jet at Los Angeles International Airport. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Eight people were injured Saturday after an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate when it collided with a utility truck carrying eight people, fire and airport officials said.
“It clipped a service truck,” said Rob Pedregon, a Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman. “They had already landed and were taxiing.”
Two people in the truck were seriously hurt, and six people in the truck suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
No one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying about 146 passengers and crew. The plane’s wing was damaged in the collision, the fire department said.
Airport operations were not affected, Pedregon said.
Messages were left for Aeromexico seeking comment.
Messages to the FAA and airport representatives were not immediately returned.

MOST POPULAR