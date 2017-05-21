Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event

  • Search form

ARAB NEWS
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on Saturday. (Reuters)
ENGLEFIELD, England: Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.
She and hedge fund manager James Matthews got married at a church in rural England.
Middleton arrived at the venue accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.
Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.
The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. They arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa’s sister.
Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.
There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.
The ceremony was followed by a reception at the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.
The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.
