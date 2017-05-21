  • Search form

Demi Lovato thrills fans at Mawazine in Morocco

The Associated Press |
Singer Demi Lovato performs during the 16th Mawazine World Rhythms International Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco. (Reuters)
RABAT, Morocco: With her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, American singer and actress Demi Lovato conquered the hearts of her Moroccan fans at the 16th Mawazine World Rhythms International Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.
She was among the big names such as Wiz Khalifa and Elle Goulding that made the international lineup of this year’s festival.
Lovato was greeted by posters that were found everywhere reading “Moroccan Lovatics exist.”
Performing on the OLM Souissi stage, the 24-year old singer sported a new hairstyle and wore a silk jumpsuit.
She opened the performance with “Confident,” the second single from her fifth studio album. Given the message of the song, the choice was particularly appreciated by the audience.
The star played some of her biggest hits for almost two hours — from “Heart Attack” to “Stay Strong” to “Skyscraper.”
A childhood idol of millenial teenagers, Lovato rose to fame in 2008 when she acted in the Disney film “Camp Rock” alongside the Jonas Brothers. The movie featured her song “This Is Me,” which ranked number nine in the Billboard Hot 100.
The success of “Camp Rock” won the actress a recording contract with Hollywood Records, and since then Lovato became a recurring name in the Hollywood film and music scene.
Lovato’s career continued to grow, until it was met with an abrupt pause in 2010. The actress entered a treatment center for addictions, eating disorder’s, and self-harm, where she was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
The singer mental health issues did not stop her from pursuing her passions. After successfully completing the treatment, she released several critically acclaimed albums and singles.
