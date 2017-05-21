  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

World

Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Associated Press |
Indian policeman guard at a temporary checkpoint during a restrictions in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
SRINAGAR, India: A two-day gunbattle left four insurgents and three Indian soldiers dead close to a cease-fire line dividing troubled Kashmir between longtime rivals India and Pakistan, India’s army said Sunday.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the Indian soldiers intercepted the rebels after they crossed over from the Pakistani side of Kashmir on Saturday and the fighting erupted.
Kalia said the gunfire ended on Sunday in Nowgam sector, nearly 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of Srinagar, the main city in Indian Kashmir.
There was no independent confirmation of the gunbattle between the two sides.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the insurgents fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan since 1989, a claim Islamabad denies. About 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.
Pakistan says it provides moral and diplomatic support to the rebels.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.
SRINAGAR, India: A two-day gunbattle left four insurgents and three Indian soldiers dead close to a cease-fire line dividing troubled Kashmir between longtime rivals India and Pakistan, India’s army said Sunday.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the Indian soldiers intercepted the rebels after they crossed over from the Pakistani side of Kashmir on Saturday and the fighting erupted.
Kalia said the gunfire ended on Sunday in Nowgam sector, nearly 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of Srinagar, the main city in Indian Kashmir.
There was no independent confirmation of the gunbattle between the two sides.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the insurgents fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan since 1989, a claim Islamabad denies. About 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.
Pakistan says it provides moral and diplomatic support to the rebels.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Japan’s Abe says wants to raise North Korea missile issue at G7 summit

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he wants to raise the issue of...

Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Lake Chad area, kill 13

MAIDUGURI: A spokesman for the Nigerian army says troops fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area...

Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Japan’s Abe says wants to raise North Korea missile issue at G7 summit
Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Lake Chad area, kill 13
Erdogan to return as ruling party boss after referendum win
Taliban raid kills 20 policemen in southern Afghanistan
German and Afghan guard killed in Kabul guest house attack
Latest News
Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7m Hyundai, Kia models
Greece calls on creditors to approve debt relief steps
Agreement on European transaction levy within reach
9 views
What is bitcoin? A look at the digital currency
22 views
Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR