Anti-terror forum to help in fight against extremism, says former US govt official

RIYADH: The maiden overseas visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia is a highly symbolic gesture of friendship toward the Kingdom, a former US government official told Arab News.

Jack Caraveli — senior adviser at the Global Resources Partnership and former director of non-proliferation policy for Russia and Middle East at the White House — spoke to Arab News on the sidelines of the Riyadh Forum on Countering Extremism & Fighting Terrorism.

“I am very happy to be a participant of this forum and also got an opportunity to be a member of the panel on confronting terrorism,” he said.

He added that the awareness created by this forum will go a long way in combating terrorism and extremism.

Caraveli welcomed the coalition formed by the Saudi government to fight against terrorism and said that it will help maintain peace and stability in the region.

Regarding the visit by US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and his talks with the GCC countries, Caraveli said: “We cannot see agreement in all areas between the US and the GCC, but there will be agreement on common problems such as maintaining security, stability and combating terror and extremism.”

