Princess Reema sees ‘transformation’ in Saudi women’s role in labor market

RIYADH: Saudi women have proved capable to enter the labor market alongside men and the country is keen to take all measures to empower them, said Princess Reema bint Bandar.

The deputy president of Saudi Arabia’s Women’s Sports Authority was speaking at a news conference on the role of Saudi women under the Vision 2030 reform plans.

“There has been a transformation regarding the role Saudi women can play in the labor force,” said Princess Reema, who is also vice president of the Saudi General Authority for Sports Planning and Development.

“It is important to understand that the slogan of sports for all, envisioned by Vision 2030, ensures opportunities for all in a manner that achieves balance and impartiality between the sexes, especially in the field of sports,” the princess added.

Referring to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, the princess said it does not only focus on progress in doing business.

It also envisages a national roadmap for Saudi Arabia showing where it wants to be in the future in regard to cultural, social, economic and political aspects, among others.

“We do not change our laws and regulation to appease the outside world. We take necessary steps as per our own interests,” she said.

She added that change is not an option, but a “commitment to our future generations. It is a matter of where we want to be in the future. And we want to be in a better (place) than the one we are standing in right now.”

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday praised Saudi women’s leadership and achievements.

She is part of the US delegation that accompanied the US president on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

“I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on Sunday.

