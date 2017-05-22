  • Search form

Ivanka Trump in Saudi Arabia: Global women’s empowerment possible

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Tweeps 2017 event in Riyadh on Sunday. (AP)

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka said Sunday that she was inspired by the women of Saudi Arabia.
“The stories of Saudi women, such as yourselves, catalyzing change, inspire me to believe in the possibility of global women’s empowerment,” Ivanka told a group of accomplished Saudi women led by Princess Reema bint Bandar, deputy president of Saudi Arabia’s Women’s Sports Authority.
“Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges and vision for the future,” she tweeted about the meeting, held during a visit to Saudi Arabia with her father and US delegation.
She said Saudi Arabia has made “encouraging” progress in empowering women.
“Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging. But there’s still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for,” said Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to her father.
“Around the world women continue to achieve unprecedented levels of rights and freedoms,” she added.
Saudi Arabia has pledged a program of social and economic reforms as part of the ambitious Vision 2030 strategy launched last year.
A royal decree earlier this month stipulated women are not to be required to obtain consent from a male guardian to carry out certain activities and receive certain services unless there is a legal base for it; it ordered a review of all government departments’ procedures and practices where a male-guardian is required.
In February, a Saudi woman was appointed to head the Saudi stock exchange, known as the Tadawul.
Another Saudi woman was appointed as head of the major bank Samba.
In recent years, Saudi women became part of the Shoura Council, with 20 percent of seats, as well as on municipal councils all over the country.

