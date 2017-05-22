  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Palestinian cause needs just and comprehensive settlement: King Abdullah II

Arab News |
King Salman with US President Donald Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Jordan’s King Abdallah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh on Sunday. (AFP)
RIYADH: In his speech at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Jordan’s King Abdullah II underlined the need to advance an effective response to the serious threats facing the world.
He said only a holistic approach can address the complex layers of the threat posed by terrorism and extremism, from its evil ideas to its attack on prosperity and security.
“Terrorist groups employ a false religious identity. Their aim is to mislead and polarize our societies and peoples… Terrorist groups do not inhabit the fringes of Islam, they are altogether outside of Islam. They are khawarej, outlaws of Islam. Arabs and Muslims make up the majority of their victims,” King Abdullah II
said, adding that intolerance and ignorance will only aid terror groups.
He said the Palestinian cause represents an equally vital challenge that needs a just and comprehensive settlement based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.
“This can bring an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and guarantees peace for all — Israelis, Arabs and Muslims. No injustice has spread more bitter fruit than the absence of a Palestinian state. This is the core issue for our region, and it has driven radicalism and instability beyond our region and into the Muslim world,” he said, adding that safeguarding Jerusalem must be a priority.
“The holy city is a strategic linchpin, vital to relationships among the three monotheistic faiths. Attempts to create new negotiating facts on the ground will have a catastrophic impact,” he said.
