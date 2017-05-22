  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Merkel says Germany must help France’s Macron to succeed

World

Merkel says Germany must help France’s Macron to succeed

Reuters |
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)
BERLIN: Germany must help new French President Emmanuel Macron to succeed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, saying she hoped he manages to fight unemployment in France and adding that the best way to counter populists was to solve problems.
Macron is due to meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labor reform. He has said he intends to use executive decrees as soon as this summer to reform labor laws in a country where unemployment remains high at 9.6 percent.
Asked about Germany’s large trade surplus during an event at a school in Berlin, Merkel said her country could invest more even if domestic demand is already the driving force of economic growth.
The center-right chancellor added that reasons for the surplus included a euro that is weak due to the European Central Bank’s expansionary monetary policy and a low oil price. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Michael Nienaber and Emma Thomasson)
BERLIN: Germany must help new French President Emmanuel Macron to succeed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, saying she hoped he manages to fight unemployment in France and adding that the best way to counter populists was to solve problems.
Macron is due to meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labor reform. He has said he intends to use executive decrees as soon as this summer to reform labor laws in a country where unemployment remains high at 9.6 percent.
Asked about Germany’s large trade surplus during an event at a school in Berlin, Merkel said her country could invest more even if domestic demand is already the driving force of economic growth.
The center-right chancellor added that reasons for the surplus included a euro that is weak due to the European Central Bank’s expansionary monetary policy and a low oil price. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Michael Nienaber and Emma Thomasson)

Comments

MORE FROM World

Venezuela holds 5,000 Russian surface-to-air MANPADS missiles

CARACAS: Venezuela possesses 5,000 Russian-made MANPADS surface-to-air weapons, according to a...

EU gives Barnier green light to start Brexit talks

BRUSSELS: EU ministers on Monday unanimously gave Frenchman Michel Barnier the mandate to start...

Venezuela holds 5,000 Russian surface-to-air MANPADS missiles
EU gives Barnier green light to start Brexit talks
UK PM May says to cap amount elderly have to pay for social care
Merkel says Germany must help France’s Macron to succeed
Bomb wounds 20 at Bangkok military hospital
Ford fires CEO Mark Fields, Hackett takes reins
Latest News
Penguins a win away from return trip to Stanley Cup Final
1 views
Backstrom seals Sweden world title in shootout
2 views
Dixon grabs third Indy pole with fastest speeds in 21 years
3 views
Trump, in Israel, says he has new reasons to hope for peace
427 views
Venezuela holds 5,000 Russian surface-to-air MANPADS missiles
151 views
EU gives Barnier green light to start Brexit talks
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR