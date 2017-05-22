UK PM May says to cap amount elderly have to pay for social care

  • Search form

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
WREXHAM, Wales: Britain will cap the amount elderly people have to pay for social care, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after a backlash against her election proposal to make more people contribute to the costs.
Opinion polls ahead of a June 8 election have shown the lead enjoyed by her governing Conservative Party has halved since she set out proposals last week to reduce financial support for some elderly voters.
“We will come forward with a consultation paper ... and that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs,” she said at the launch of her party’s election policy document in Wales.
“We will make sure nobody has to sell their family home to pay for care. We will make sure there’s an absolute limit on what people need to pay. And you will never have to go below 100,000 pounds of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family.”
