Michel Barnier, European Commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, speaks at a recent news conference in Brussels. (AFP)

BRUSSELS: EU ministers on Monday unanimously gave Frenchman Michel Barnier the mandate to start negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc.

“EU 27 just adopted at unanimity decision authorizing Article 50 negotiations. Strong and clear mandate for Michel Barnier,” Barnier’s deputy Sabine Weyand tweeted.

