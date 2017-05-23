Madinah governor congratulates king on Riyadh summit success

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has congratulated King Salman on the success of the Arab-Islamic-American Summit that was concluded Monday in Riyadh.

“From the first capital of Islam, the city of the Prophet, peace be upon him, the founder of the principle of co-existence, tolerance and moderation, I extend to Your Highness the highest congratulations,” he said in a statement.

The summit strengthens regional security and stability, and enhances the wellbeing of all Arab and Islamic peoples, he added.

The summit “sought unity and the steering of united efforts toward a practical vision that aims to augment mutual respect, and solid cooperation in all that benefit the region and its peoples,” the prince said.

“It is an honor for me to congratulate you on your role in the success of this summit embodied in boosting Saudi-US relations and leading it forward to wider horizons and deeper roots.”

Expanded, stronger Saudi-US relations “would reflect positively on the region and the position of the forces of moderation,” he said.

The summit’s success “is another proof of the status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and your wise leadership,” he added.

“We are all soldiers at your service, to fulfill your supreme objectives (that are) identical to those of the noble people of Saudi Arabia.”

