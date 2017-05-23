Riyadh summits embodied keenness to achieve security, stability, says King Salman

RIYADH: King Salman thanked US President Donald Trump and leaders of Arab and Islamic countries who participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) consultative meeting, the GCC-US Summit and the Arab-Islamic-American Summit hosted by Riyadh.

Addressing a regular Cabinet meeting at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday, the king said the summits embodied the keenness of participating countries to face various challenges and achieve peace, security and stability.

The historic agreement signed by the GCC countries with the US, and the establishment in Riyadh of a center for combating terrorism, came as an extension of efforts exerted against terrorism, he added.

The aim of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) is to spread moderation and immunize families and communities from extremism, he said.

Talks with Trump and between high-ranking Saudi and US officials, discussion of the latest regional and global developments, and the signing of a joint strategic vision and of trade and investment deals worth $280 billion represent a turning point in bilateral ties, the king said.

The Cabinet said the hosting of the summits reflected the respect enjoyed by the Kingdom internationally, its keenness to bolster cooperation with friendly countries, and its leading role in facing terrorism and boosting peace, security and stability regionally and globally.

The Cabinet thanked King Salman for his address at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit, and noted Trump’s keenness to strengthen ties with the Arab and Islamic worlds.

It recalled the king’s stress on the responsibility of Arab and Islamic countries to join hands against evil and extremism, in line with Islamic teachings based on peace and moderation.

The Cabinet lauded his call for efforts to eradicate terrorism, achieve peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, find a solution to the Syrian crisis, and stop the exploitation of Islam as a means to instigate hatred, extremism, terrorism, and religious and sectarian conflicts, as Tehran, its affiliates and other terrorist organizations are doing.

The launch of Etidal embodies the Kingdom’s major and continued efforts against terrorism, the Cabinet said.

It thanked Trump for stressing the need to eradicate terrorism and dry up its sources, form new partnerships for regional and global peace and prosperity, and an alliance of countries against extremism.

The Cabinet expressed appreciated for the Riyadh Declaration, which was issued at the end of the Arab-Islamic-American Summit, notably the parts calling for close partnership between the US, Arab and Islamic countries against extremism and terrorism, bolstering cooperation and coexistence between faiths and cultures, countering sectarian agendas and interference in countries’ internal affairs, and enhancing joint action against piracy.

Locally, the Cabinet was briefed on preparations by different government sectors to serve Umrah pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan.

The Cabinet condemned the attack on a security patrol in Al-Masoura district, Qatif province, which resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of five security men.

It lauded the announcement by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on the establishment of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), which the Cabinet said will allow the Kingdom to localize 50 percent of the government’s military spending by 2030.

It thanked King Salman for his directives for a quick response to combat and contain cholera in Yemen, and to protect the Yemeni people from the disease.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between the Saudi and Japanese governments on implementing Vision 2030.

It approved two MoUs on cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The Cabinet authorized the education minister, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Sweden an MoU on scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries’ education ministries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of labor and social development, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Azerbaijan an MoU between the Saudi and Azeri labor ministries.

It authorized the minister of energy, industry and natural resources, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Sweden an MoU on scientific and technical cooperation between the two governments.

The Cabinet assigned the Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA) to undertake the organization of water and sewage services, and approved the name-change of the Irrigation and Sewage Authority in Ahsa to the Public Authority of Irrigation.