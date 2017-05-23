Symantec says ‘highly likely’ North Korean hacking group behind ransomware attacks

  • Search form

The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., in this file photo taken on August 3, 2016. (REUTERS)
WASHINGTON: Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was “highly likely” a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyberattack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.
Previous versions of the worm used in targeted attacks earlier this year were “almost identical” to the one that spread to more than 150 countries and used hacking tools and infrastructure seen in previous cyber operations linked to the Lazarus hacking group, Symantec said.
Lazarus has been previously linked to North Korea by the US government and cybersecurity researchers.
