  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Britain suspends election campaign after suspected attack

World

Britain suspends election campaign after suspected attack

Reuters |
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack. (AP)
LONDON: Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.
May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack.
"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."
LONDON: Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.
May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack.
"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."

Comments

MORE FROM World

Myanmar children in conflict-hit areas risk getting left behind — UN

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) — About 2.2 million children living in remote,...

Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers

AFGHANISTAN: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed when militants attacked their army base in the...

Myanmar children in conflict-hit areas risk getting left behind — UN
Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack
More police on London's streets after Manchester attack- mayor
Manchester concert suicide attack prompts security rethinks worldwide
Indian army commends Kashmir ‘human shield’ officer
Latest News
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
379 views
Turkish police say seeking 144 people over links to failed coup, 35 detained
90 views
Myanmar children in conflict-hit areas risk getting left behind — UN
50 views
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
177 views
Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
230 views
Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack
64 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR