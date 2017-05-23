  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Trump arrives for talks with Palestinian leader in Bethlehem

Middle-East

Trump arrives for talks with Palestinian leader in Bethlehem

AFP |
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting at the presidential headquarters in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump (L) and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas (2nd L) review the honor guard at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AFP)
2 photos

BETHLEHEM: US President Donald Trump arrived for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as they seek ways to renew Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
Trump arrived at the presidential palace in the West Bank city, located only about a 20-minute drive from Jerusalem but across Israel's controversial separation wall.
On Monday, Trump held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
The Palestinian president greeted Abbas outside the presidential palace and the two men walked along a red carpet onto its grounds.
Trump's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories is part of his first trip abroad as president, and follows an initial leg in Saudi Arabia, where he urged Islamic leaders to confront extremism.
He has spoken of reviving long-stalled peace efforts between the Israelis and Palestinians, but few specifics have emerged of how he intends to do so.
"I've heard it's one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we're going to get there eventually, I hope," Trump said on Monday night.
Later Tuesday, Trump will return to Jerusalem to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and give a speech at the Israel Museum before wrapping up his two-day stop and flying on to Europe.

Related Articles

BETHLEHEM: US President Donald Trump arrived for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as they seek ways to renew Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
Trump arrived at the presidential palace in the West Bank city, located only about a 20-minute drive from Jerusalem but across Israel's controversial separation wall.
On Monday, Trump held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
The Palestinian president greeted Abbas outside the presidential palace and the two men walked along a red carpet onto its grounds.
Trump's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories is part of his first trip abroad as president, and follows an initial leg in Saudi Arabia, where he urged Islamic leaders to confront extremism.
He has spoken of reviving long-stalled peace efforts between the Israelis and Palestinians, but few specifics have emerged of how he intends to do so.
"I've heard it's one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we're going to get there eventually, I hope," Trump said on Monday night.
Later Tuesday, Trump will return to Jerusalem to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and give a speech at the Israel Museum before wrapping up his two-day stop and flying on to Europe.

Tags: Donald Trump Bethlehem Mahmud Abbas Palestine

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

DUBAI: Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London has been evacuated over a security...

Turkish police say seeking 144 people over links to failed coup, 35 detained

ISTANBUL: Turkish police said on Tuesday they are seeking 144 people including police, soldiers...

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
Turkish police say seeking 144 people over links to failed coup, 35 detained
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
Trump arrives for talks with Palestinian leader in Bethlehem
Trump heads for Bethlehem to see Palestinian leader
Yemen raid kills seven Al-Qaeda militants: US military
Latest News
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
545 views
Turkish police say seeking 144 people over links to failed coup, 35 detained
134 views
Myanmar children in conflict-hit areas risk getting left behind — UN
79 views
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
222 views
Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
331 views
Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack
91 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR