Middle-East

Trump says those behind UK bombing are ‘evil losers’

US President Donald Trump speaks about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (REUTERS)

BETHLEHEM: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the "evil losers" behind a bomb attack at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester that killed at least 22 people.
"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers," Trump said after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name."
Trump added that "I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are. They're losers, and we'll have more of them. But they're losers -- just remember that."
Children were among 22 people killed and dozens injured in the suspected suicide bombing on Monday night at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Britain's deadliest extremist attack in 12 years.
Trump is currently visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of his first foreign trip since taking office. He held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

DUBAI: Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London has been evacuated over a security...

Turkish police say seeking 144 people over links to failed coup, 35 detained

ISTANBUL: Turkish police said on Tuesday they are seeking 144 people including police, soldiers...

