Middle-East

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

DUBAI: Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London has been evacuated over a security threat.
Virgin said in a statement Tuesday that passengers onboard Flight No. VS401 at Dubai International Airport “have temporarily disembarked the aircraft for additional security checks.”
Virgin says that “this is purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1 priority and we’re planning to have everyone on their way as quickly as possible.”
It called the threat “non-credible,” without elaborating. Dubai airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The security incident comes after an explosion struck a concert Monday night in Manchester, England, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

