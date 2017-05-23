India fires on Pakistani military posts, army says

NEW DELHI: India announced Tuesday it had fired mortars at Pakistani army posts across their disputed border in Kashmir, a rare public disclosure of such a pre-emptive assault against its neighbor.

Troops fired at military camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir "which were being used to harbor militants," an Indian army spokesman said.

“As part of our counter-terror operations, punitive fire assaults across LoC (Line of Control, the de facto border) are being undertaken by the Indian army,” Maj. Gen. Ashok Narula told a briefing in New Delhi.

“(A) recent action by our troops in Naushera sector has caused some damage to Pakistani army posts which are supporting infiltrations. This is part of our strategy to counter terrorism,” he said, adding India would “proactively” resist militant incursions.

The army released footage of smoldering bunkers in ruins after being hit by mortar bombs. The date and place of the bombing was not disclosed.

Pakistan denied the allegations.

“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera sector and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Pakistan’s military spokesman tweeted.

Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley posted on Twitter that the army was taking “preemptive and measured actions” to counter terrorism.

The hostile neighbors regularly exchange mortar fire across the Kashmiri border despite signing a cease-fire in 2003.

But it is very rare for India to disclose details of its strikes against Pakistan, or release videos as proof of such assaults.

The muscular approach is likely to raise its neighbor’s hackles at a particularly tense time.