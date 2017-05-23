  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 47 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • India fires on Pakistani military posts, army says

World

India fires on Pakistani military posts, army says

AFP |
An Indian policeman kicks the gate of a college during a clash with Kashmiri students in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Tuesday. Indian authorities. India announced Tuesday it had fired mortars at Pakistani army posts across their disputed border in Kashmir. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

NEW DELHI: India announced Tuesday it had fired mortars at Pakistani army posts across their disputed border in Kashmir, a rare public disclosure of such a pre-emptive assault against its neighbor.
Troops fired at military camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir "which were being used to harbor militants," an Indian army spokesman said.
“As part of our counter-terror operations, punitive fire assaults across LoC (Line of Control, the de facto border) are being undertaken by the Indian army,” Maj. Gen. Ashok Narula told a briefing in New Delhi.
“(A) recent action by our troops in Naushera sector has caused some damage to Pakistani army posts which are supporting infiltrations. This is part of our strategy to counter terrorism,” he said, adding India would “proactively” resist militant incursions.
The army released footage of smoldering bunkers in ruins after being hit by mortar bombs. The date and place of the bombing was not disclosed.
Pakistan denied the allegations.
“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera sector and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Pakistan’s military spokesman tweeted.
Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley posted on Twitter that the army was taking “preemptive and measured actions” to counter terrorism.
The hostile neighbors regularly exchange mortar fire across the Kashmiri border despite signing a cease-fire in 2003.
But it is very rare for India to disclose details of its strikes against Pakistan, or release videos as proof of such assaults.
The muscular approach is likely to raise its neighbor’s hackles at a particularly tense time.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: India announced Tuesday it had fired mortars at Pakistani army posts across their disputed border in Kashmir, a rare public disclosure of such a pre-emptive assault against its neighbor.
Troops fired at military camps in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir "which were being used to harbor militants," an Indian army spokesman said.
“As part of our counter-terror operations, punitive fire assaults across LoC (Line of Control, the de facto border) are being undertaken by the Indian army,” Maj. Gen. Ashok Narula told a briefing in New Delhi.
“(A) recent action by our troops in Naushera sector has caused some damage to Pakistani army posts which are supporting infiltrations. This is part of our strategy to counter terrorism,” he said, adding India would “proactively” resist militant incursions.
The army released footage of smoldering bunkers in ruins after being hit by mortar bombs. The date and place of the bombing was not disclosed.
Pakistan denied the allegations.
“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera sector and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Pakistan’s military spokesman tweeted.
Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley posted on Twitter that the army was taking “preemptive and measured actions” to counter terrorism.
The hostile neighbors regularly exchange mortar fire across the Kashmiri border despite signing a cease-fire in 2003.
But it is very rare for India to disclose details of its strikes against Pakistan, or release videos as proof of such assaults.
The muscular approach is likely to raise its neighbor’s hackles at a particularly tense time.

Tags: India Pakistan Kashmir Indian army

Comments

MORE FROM World

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack

MANCHESTER/LONDON: Chants of ‘Manchester, Manchester!’ on Tuesday embodied the defiant spirit of an...

Analysis

Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror

MANCHESTER: Less than 24 hours after the worst atrocity ever to hit the city, the streets of...

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
Wave of ‘fake news’ spreads online after UK terror attack
US journalist slammed over Ariana Grande ‘jokes’
NATO feel-good meeting aims to impress Trump
Merkel vows to convince climate change ‘doubters’
Latest News
Pro-Iran, pro-terror group's comments attributed to Qatari Emir sparks GCC outrage
347 views
Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
48 views
Best services ensured for pilgrims in Ramadan
57 views
Riyadh Declaration ‘emphasizes Kingdom’s global status’
36 views
Analysis
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
8 views
550-ton anti-cholera aid sent to Yemen
24 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR