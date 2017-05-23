  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Jakarta governor dropping appeal ‘for sake of nation’

World

Jakarta governor dropping appeal ‘for sake of nation’

AFP |
Veronica Tan, the wife of former Jakarta Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, weeps during a news conference in Jakarta. (Reuters)

JAKARTA: The wife of Jakarta’s governor told a tearful press conference Tuesday her husband had withdrawn his appeal against a blasphemy conviction and two-year jail term for the good of Indonesia.
But a challenge filed by prosecutors against his sentence — which was far higher than the one-year suspended jail term they had recommended — will still go ahead.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was jailed this month for insulting the Qur'an while campaigning for re-election, a shock decision that stoked concern about rising religious intolerance in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The blasphemy allegations against Purnama, Jakarta’s first non-Muslim governor for half a century and first ethnic Chinese leader, sparked mass protests spearheaded by radicals. They contributed to him losing last month’s vote to lead the capital to a Muslim challenger.
The governor had vowed to appeal but his family unexpectedly announced Monday he was dropping the challenge.
His wife Veronica Tan said the decision had been taken to try to end the drama that has divided Indonesian society in recent months.
Rallies and candlelight vigils in support of Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, have been held across Indonesia and in cities around the world since his conviction.
Tan read a letter written by Purnama from behind bars, in which he said he had dropped his appeal “for the sake of our people and nation.”
“What a loss the citizens of Jakarta would have to endure — congestion and economic losses due to demonstrations that disrupt traffic. It is not appropriate,” the letter said.
I Wayan Sudirta, one of Purnama’s lawyers, insisted the governor did not take the decision because he was worried about getting a heavier sentence on appeal.
“Ahok is not afraid,” he said, adding that the decision was taken for the “public interest.”
The governor was hauled into court last year to face trial for allegedly insulting Islam.
Some interpret the verse as meaning Muslims should not vote for non-Muslim leaders.

Related Articles

JAKARTA: The wife of Jakarta’s governor told a tearful press conference Tuesday her husband had withdrawn his appeal against a blasphemy conviction and two-year jail term for the good of Indonesia.
But a challenge filed by prosecutors against his sentence — which was far higher than the one-year suspended jail term they had recommended — will still go ahead.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was jailed this month for insulting the Qur'an while campaigning for re-election, a shock decision that stoked concern about rising religious intolerance in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The blasphemy allegations against Purnama, Jakarta’s first non-Muslim governor for half a century and first ethnic Chinese leader, sparked mass protests spearheaded by radicals. They contributed to him losing last month’s vote to lead the capital to a Muslim challenger.
The governor had vowed to appeal but his family unexpectedly announced Monday he was dropping the challenge.
His wife Veronica Tan said the decision had been taken to try to end the drama that has divided Indonesian society in recent months.
Rallies and candlelight vigils in support of Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, have been held across Indonesia and in cities around the world since his conviction.
Tan read a letter written by Purnama from behind bars, in which he said he had dropped his appeal “for the sake of our people and nation.”
“What a loss the citizens of Jakarta would have to endure — congestion and economic losses due to demonstrations that disrupt traffic. It is not appropriate,” the letter said.
I Wayan Sudirta, one of Purnama’s lawyers, insisted the governor did not take the decision because he was worried about getting a heavier sentence on appeal.
“Ahok is not afraid,” he said, adding that the decision was taken for the “public interest.”
The governor was hauled into court last year to face trial for allegedly insulting Islam.
Some interpret the verse as meaning Muslims should not vote for non-Muslim leaders.

Tags: Jakarta blasphemy Christian governor Indonesia

Comments

MORE FROM World

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack

MANCHESTER/LONDON: Chants of ‘Manchester, Manchester!’ on Tuesday embodied the defiant spirit of an...

Analysis

Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror

MANCHESTER: Less than 24 hours after the worst atrocity ever to hit the city, the streets of...

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
Wave of ‘fake news’ spreads online after UK terror attack
US journalist slammed over Ariana Grande ‘jokes’
NATO feel-good meeting aims to impress Trump
Merkel vows to convince climate change ‘doubters’
Latest News
Pro-Iran, pro-terror group's comments attributed to Qatari Emir sparks GCC outrage
231 views
Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
40 views
Best services ensured for pilgrims in Ramadan
51 views
Riyadh Declaration ‘emphasizes Kingdom’s global status’
34 views
Analysis
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
6 views
550-ton anti-cholera aid sent to Yemen
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR