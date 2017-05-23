  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Officials: Manchester bomber was local man of Libyan descent

World

Officials: Manchester bomber was local man of Libyan descent

JILL LAWLESS | AP |
Candles, sings and floral tributes left at a vigil in Albert Square are pictured in Manchester, northwest England on Tuesday, in solidarity with those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.( AFP / Oli Scarff)

MANCHESTER, England: The man who police say blew himself up in a packed concert arena in Manchester, killing 22 people, did not make a strong impression on his neighbors.
Residents of the Manchester suburb of modest brick semi-detached homes where 22-year-old Salman Abedi lived remembered seeing the tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress. But few said they knew him well.
Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday named Abedi as the suicide bomber who struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, wounding 59 people in addition to those he killed. The Daesh group claimed responsibility, although a top US security official said the claim could not be verified.
Abedi was a British citizen of Libyan descent, said a European security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.
At least 20 heavily armed, helmeted police surrounded a house listed as Abedi’s address in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester and blasted down the door at lunchtime Tuesday. Police said officers carried out a controlled explosion to enter the property.
“It was so quick. These cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us: ‘Get in the house now,’” said Simon Turner, 46.
The British electoral roll lists Salman Abedi and Ismail Abedi as current residents of the house. Others with the same name are recorded as living there in previous years.
Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he had seen “a lot of different people living there” in the past but in the last six months or more had only seen one young man in his 20s. Kinsey said he would often get picked up by another young man in a Toyota and often returned late.
“I thought he worked in a takeaway or something” because of his late hours, Kinsey said.
Kinsey said police did not bring anyone out of the house after the raid. Later, forensic officers in white coveralls went in and out of the property.
Other neighbors also said in past years some older adults and younger children had lived in the home, but recently they had only seen a young man.
In the south Manchester suburb of Chorlton on Tuesday, police arrested a 23-year-old man in a supermarket then searched an apartment in a nearby area. British media reported that the apartment belonged to Abedi’s brother, Ismail.
Neighbor Akram Ramadan said the raided apartment was home to a newlywed couple. He said the man was in his 20s, named Ismail and of Libyan descent.
There was no information released on the man who was arrested.
___
Paisley Dodds in London contributed to this story.

Related Articles

MANCHESTER, England: The man who police say blew himself up in a packed concert arena in Manchester, killing 22 people, did not make a strong impression on his neighbors.
Residents of the Manchester suburb of modest brick semi-detached homes where 22-year-old Salman Abedi lived remembered seeing the tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress. But few said they knew him well.
Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday named Abedi as the suicide bomber who struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, wounding 59 people in addition to those he killed. The Daesh group claimed responsibility, although a top US security official said the claim could not be verified.
Abedi was a British citizen of Libyan descent, said a European security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.
At least 20 heavily armed, helmeted police surrounded a house listed as Abedi’s address in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester and blasted down the door at lunchtime Tuesday. Police said officers carried out a controlled explosion to enter the property.
“It was so quick. These cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us: ‘Get in the house now,’” said Simon Turner, 46.
The British electoral roll lists Salman Abedi and Ismail Abedi as current residents of the house. Others with the same name are recorded as living there in previous years.
Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he had seen “a lot of different people living there” in the past but in the last six months or more had only seen one young man in his 20s. Kinsey said he would often get picked up by another young man in a Toyota and often returned late.
“I thought he worked in a takeaway or something” because of his late hours, Kinsey said.
Kinsey said police did not bring anyone out of the house after the raid. Later, forensic officers in white coveralls went in and out of the property.
Other neighbors also said in past years some older adults and younger children had lived in the home, but recently they had only seen a young man.
In the south Manchester suburb of Chorlton on Tuesday, police arrested a 23-year-old man in a supermarket then searched an apartment in a nearby area. British media reported that the apartment belonged to Abedi’s brother, Ismail.
Neighbor Akram Ramadan said the raided apartment was home to a newlywed couple. He said the man was in his 20s, named Ismail and of Libyan descent.
There was no information released on the man who was arrested.
___
Paisley Dodds in London contributed to this story.

Tags: Terror in Manchester Salman Abedi Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Daesh suicide bombing

Comments

MORE FROM World

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack

MANCHESTER/LONDON: Chants of ‘Manchester, Manchester!’ on Tuesday embodied the defiant spirit of an...

Analysis

Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror

MANCHESTER: Less than 24 hours after the worst atrocity ever to hit the city, the streets of...

Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
Wave of ‘fake news’ spreads online after UK terror attack
US journalist slammed over Ariana Grande ‘jokes’
NATO feel-good meeting aims to impress Trump
Merkel vows to convince climate change ‘doubters’
Latest News
Pro-Iran, pro-terror group's comments attributed to Qatari Emir sparks GCC outrage
489 views
Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
56 views
Best services ensured for pilgrims in Ramadan
60 views
Riyadh Declaration ‘emphasizes Kingdom’s global status’
39 views
Analysis
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
12 views
550-ton anti-cholera aid sent to Yemen
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR