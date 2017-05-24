  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Business & Economy

Oil down as White House proposes selling US oil reserves

Reuters |
A release of US strategic reserves could jolt an already imbalanced oil market and undermine attempts by OPEC and other producers, including Russia, to end a persistent supply glut. (Reuters)
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by US President Donald Trump’s plan to sell off half the country’s huge oil stockpile, threatening a future glut even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies look set to extend output cuts in a bid to tighten the market.
Brent crude ended a run of four days of consecutive gains to trade 21 cents lower at $53.66 per barrel at 1142 GMT.
US light crude was down 19 cents at $50.94.
The White House plan to sell off half of the nation’s 688 million-barrel oil stockpile from 2018 to 2027 aims to raise $16.5 billion and help balance the budget.
It is only a proposal and may not take effect in its current form. “Congress needs to agree to this which is rather uncertain,” said Carsten Fritsch, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank. “But of course, it could weigh on the back end of the forward curve.”
A release of US strategic reserves could jolt an already imbalanced oil market and undermine attempts by OPEC and other producers, including Russia, to end a persistent supply glut.
Oystein Berentsen, managing director for oil trading company Strong Petroleum in Singapore, said the White House proposal was a surprise but that over a 10-year period the sales would only average around 95,000 bpd.
Releasing reserves would add supplies to already high and rising US production.
Goldman Sachs has already warned of “risks for a renewed surplus later next year if OPEC and Russia’s production rises to their expanding capacity and shale grows at an unbridled rate.”
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by US President Donald Trump’s plan to sell off half the country’s huge oil stockpile, threatening a future glut even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies look set to extend output cuts in a bid to tighten the market.
Brent crude ended a run of four days of consecutive gains to trade 21 cents lower at $53.66 per barrel at 1142 GMT.
US light crude was down 19 cents at $50.94.
The White House plan to sell off half of the nation’s 688 million-barrel oil stockpile from 2018 to 2027 aims to raise $16.5 billion and help balance the budget.
It is only a proposal and may not take effect in its current form. “Congress needs to agree to this which is rather uncertain,” said Carsten Fritsch, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank. “But of course, it could weigh on the back end of the forward curve.”
A release of US strategic reserves could jolt an already imbalanced oil market and undermine attempts by OPEC and other producers, including Russia, to end a persistent supply glut.
Oystein Berentsen, managing director for oil trading company Strong Petroleum in Singapore, said the White House proposal was a surprise but that over a 10-year period the sales would only average around 95,000 bpd.
Releasing reserves would add supplies to already high and rising US production.
Goldman Sachs has already warned of “risks for a renewed surplus later next year if OPEC and Russia’s production rises to their expanding capacity and shale grows at an unbridled rate.”

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting

VIENNA: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will likely agree to extend...

Oil down as White House proposes selling US oil reserves

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by US President Donald Trump’s plan to sell off...

OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
Oil down as White House proposes selling US oil reserves
Saudi stocks drag lower before Ramadan
Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears
Winners of 2017 MENA Green Building Awards honored
Dubai’s AFMC to host renowned reciters during Ramadan
Latest News
Pro-Iran, pro-terror group's comments attributed to Qatari Emir sparks GCC outrage
3717 views
Manchester: Unsettled, but united after deadly terror attack
303 views
Best services ensured for pilgrims in Ramadan
250 views
Riyadh Declaration ‘emphasizes Kingdom’s global status’
116 views
Analysis
Manchester: A show of solidarity in the face of terror
102 views
550-ton anti-cholera aid sent to Yemen
86 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR