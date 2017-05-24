US journalist slammed over Ariana Grande ‘jokes’

LONDON: A journalist based in Boston has been widely criticized online after making jokes about Ariana Grande in the wake of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester, England.

David Leavitt, who describes himself as a freelance writer for outlets including CBS, Yahoo and the Examiner, caused an uproar online over remarks made as the chaos unfolded at the Manchester Arena, where Grande was performing.

“MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too,” Leavitt reportedly tweeted, in a post since deleted.

Police said the attack on Monday evening was a suicide bombing, which has been claimed by the terror group Daesh. The blast killed at least 22 people and injured 59; many among them were children.

Shortly after news of the attack emerged, Leavitt tweeted: “Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks.”

His remarks were met with a wave of backlash from Twitter users and some celebrities.

“Your friends and family are ashamed of you right now,” wrote “Doctor Who” actor Matt Lucas.

Fellow journalist Edward Hardy, who tweets at @EdwardTHardy, wrote: [email protected] _Leavitt thinks it’s acceptable to make jokes about the terrible attack at Manchester Arena. Disgusting.”

Leavitt later deleted one of the posts and apologized, tweeting: “Sorry 4 offending. Didn’t realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families.”

But that was not the end of the matter, with several of the news outlets that Leavitt claims to write for distancing themselves from him.

Leavitt’s “jokes” clearly backfired as CBS News, via its dedicated public relations Twitter account, said: [email protected] _Leavitt does not work for @CBSNews.”

AXS, the ticket website that Leavitt also claimed to write for, tweeted: “This person is not employed by AXS. We don’t endorse this despicable comment.”

WBZ Boston News said via its verified account: “David Leavitt is not a WBZ employee. His abhorrent comments in no way represent the views of our station.”