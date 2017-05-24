  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Plane skids off Hong Kong runway in heavy rain

World

Plane skids off Hong Kong runway in heavy rain

AFP |
In this file photo, A Cathay Pacific Boeing 747 passenger plane taxis upon landing at Hong Kong's international airport. (AFP file)
HONG KONG: A plane veered off the runway at Hong Kong airport Wednesday after heavy rain lashed the area, forcing the temporary closure of the airstrip and delaying scores of flights.
The China Eastern Airlines flight from Nanjing, which had 141 people on board, skidded onto a grass area as it was taxiing to the gate, Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said.
Two passengers reported feeling unwell and were sent to hospital, the authority said.
The runway — one of two at the airport — was temporarily shuttered, delaying 109 flights, both incoming and outgoing, the authority said, with local media reporting heavy stacking over the storm-soaked city.
Hong Kong, a major transport hub for Asia, issued this year’s first “black rainstorm warning” — the highest of three heavy rain signals — before midday Wednesday, which saw several schools closed for the afternoon.
Around 150 mm of rain has been recorded at the airport since early Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
HONG KONG: A plane veered off the runway at Hong Kong airport Wednesday after heavy rain lashed the area, forcing the temporary closure of the airstrip and delaying scores of flights.
The China Eastern Airlines flight from Nanjing, which had 141 people on board, skidded onto a grass area as it was taxiing to the gate, Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said.
Two passengers reported feeling unwell and were sent to hospital, the authority said.
The runway — one of two at the airport — was temporarily shuttered, delaying 109 flights, both incoming and outgoing, the authority said, with local media reporting heavy stacking over the storm-soaked city.
Hong Kong, a major transport hub for Asia, issued this year’s first “black rainstorm warning” — the highest of three heavy rain signals — before midday Wednesday, which saw several schools closed for the afternoon.
Around 150 mm of rain has been recorded at the airport since early Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Comments

MORE FROM World

British police make 7th arrest after Manchester bombing

LONDON: British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a seventh person in connection with...

Suspected suicide bombs in Jakarta kills 3 policemen

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two suspected suicide bombings near a bus terminal in Indonesia’s capital...

British police make 7th arrest after Manchester bombing
Suspected suicide bombs in Jakarta kills 3 policemen
30 refugees drown in new Mediterranean disaster
Trump enlists top lawyer for Russia probe
Venezuela leader defies demos, launches constitution overhaul
Indonesia OKs 2-year extension of forest moratorium
Latest News
Houthis ‘using dead child soldiers for propaganda’ in Yemen: Saudi envoy
3 views
Banking on Saudi Arabia’s ‘very realistic’ privatization plan
9 views
Portrait of Myanmar’s ‘Buddhist bin Laden’ chills Cannes
13 views
Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 in the works
4 views
Fans beg Bieber to cancel UK dates as fear grips youth
4 views
British police make 7th arrest after Manchester bombing
14 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR