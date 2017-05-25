Shoura Council: Riyadh summits confirm resolve to confront extremism, violence

RIYADH: Zuhair Al-Harthy, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shoura Council, described US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Kingdom as extraordinary and successful.

“Whoever followed the statement of the recent Arab-Islamic-American Summit knows the success of this visit and the success of its vision because it has formed a roadmap for the Middle East region to enjoy peace and to focus on economic development, diplomacy and economic cooperation,” he said.

Al-Harthy pointed out that the relationship between the two countries is historical, and that there is a qualitative shift in the content of this relationship that will be witnessed in the coming months.

He also predicted that the strategic partnership will benefit both parties and will open the door to understandings and dialogue between the Arab and Islamic worlds, on the one hand, and the West, on the other.

“It will also contribute to reducing the West’s hatred and confusion about Islam, will open channels of dialogue and understanding, and will generate a new climate in the region and the world.”

He said that the Gulf-US Summit or the Saudi-US Summit set timetables, established committees and goals and came up with programs. He added that the visit shows the two countries’ determination to work together to confront extremism and violence in the region by strengthening cooperation to create a strategic vision for regional security.

The chairman pointed out that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed the true image and reality of the region and the reality of the situation, including the challenges and dangers the Gulf countries are facing.

The Gulf Arab countries are traditional allies of Washington.

“The visit points to the US desire to reconsider its policy in the region. This contributed to the formation of a new perception, and US president felt the urgency of the risks and challenges in the region. He also felt that mistakes were made by the previous administration,” Al-Harthy said.

“On the one hand, he corrects the mistakes, and on the other, both the US and the countries of the region benefit from this relationship and partnership,” he added.

RIYADH: Zuhair Al-Harthy, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shoura Council, described US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Kingdom as extraordinary and successful.

“Whoever followed the statement of the recent Arab-Islamic-American Summit knows the success of this visit and the success of its vision because it has formed a roadmap for the Middle East region to enjoy peace and to focus on economic development, diplomacy and economic cooperation,” he said.

Al-Harthy pointed out that the relationship between the two countries is historical, and that there is a qualitative shift in the content of this relationship that will be witnessed in the coming months.

He also predicted that the strategic partnership will benefit both parties and will open the door to understandings and dialogue between the Arab and Islamic worlds, on the one hand, and the West, on the other.

“It will also contribute to reducing the West’s hatred and confusion about Islam, will open channels of dialogue and understanding, and will generate a new climate in the region and the world.”

He said that the Gulf-US Summit or the Saudi-US Summit set timetables, established committees and goals and came up with programs. He added that the visit shows the two countries’ determination to work together to confront extremism and violence in the region by strengthening cooperation to create a strategic vision for regional security.

The chairman pointed out that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed the true image and reality of the region and the reality of the situation, including the challenges and dangers the Gulf countries are facing.

The Gulf Arab countries are traditional allies of Washington.

“The visit points to the US desire to reconsider its policy in the region. This contributed to the formation of a new perception, and US president felt the urgency of the risks and challenges in the region. He also felt that mistakes were made by the previous administration,” Al-Harthy said.

“On the one hand, he corrects the mistakes, and on the other, both the US and the countries of the region benefit from this relationship and partnership,” he added.