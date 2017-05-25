UK Twitter users respond to raised threat level with defiant, funny hashtag

DUBAI: In the aftermath of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country’s threat level to “critical” — the highest terror threat level possible.

However, British Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to rally together and use humor to combat fear.

Using the hashtag #BritishThreatLevels, users have shared a flurry of funny tweets about what scares them most.

From awkward social interactions…



Removing the 'kind' from 'Kind Regards' in an email when someone's annoyed you. #BritishThreatLevels pic.twitter.com/ZpgE6TxxvM — Amie (@amiehark) May 24, 2017

Someone getting your name wrong too many times for you to correct them without awkwardness. #shaggy #BritishThreatLevels — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) May 24, 2017

#BritishThreatLevels When somebody puts a knife coated with toast crumbs back into the butter for a second round. pic.twitter.com/SefV1zBZlM — Ciaran Algar (@ciaranalgar) May 24, 2017

When someone opens the door for you a few foot away so you have to do that awkward jog #BritishThreatLevels — niamhy (@niamhhcassidyy) May 24, 2017

To lacking table manners…And everything in-between.