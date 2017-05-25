UK Twitter users respond to raised threat level with defiant, funny hashtag

  • Search form

British Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to rally together and use humor to combat fear.

DUBAI: In the aftermath of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country’s threat level to “critical” — the highest terror threat level possible.
However, British Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to rally together and use humor to combat fear.
Using the hashtag #BritishThreatLevels, users have shared a flurry of funny tweets about what scares them most.
From awkward social interactions…

To lacking table manners…
And everything in-between.

