  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UK stops sharing information on Manchester attack with United States after leaks - BBC

World

UK stops sharing information on Manchester attack with United States after leaks - BBC

Reuters |
A British Army soldier patrols with an armed police officer near the Houses of Parliament in central London. (AFP)

LONDON: British police have stopped sharing information about a suicide bombing in Manchester with U.S. authorities following leaks of details of the investigation that has angered the government, the BBC said on Thursday
The British government and police force have criticised the leaks which they say could undermine their investigation into the killing of 22 people at a concert on Monday.
The BBC did not give a source for its report.

Related Articles

LONDON: British police have stopped sharing information about a suicide bombing in Manchester with U.S. authorities following leaks of details of the investigation that has angered the government, the BBC said on Thursday
The British government and police force have criticised the leaks which they say could undermine their investigation into the killing of 22 people at a concert on Monday.
The BBC did not give a source for its report.

Tags: Terror in Manchester BBC information

Comments

MORE FROM World

May says will raise Manchester attack leaks with Trump

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday she would raise the issue of leaks...

Indian district blocks Internet after deadly caste clashes

NEW DELHI: Authorities in north India have blocked mobile Internet services, arrested 24 people and...

May says will raise Manchester attack leaks with Trump
Indian district blocks Internet after deadly caste clashes
In first under Trump, US warship challenges Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
NATO chief says allies to join anti-Daesh coalition
UK stops sharing information on Manchester attack with United States after leaks - BBC
British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing
Latest News
OPEC extends oil output cut by nine months to fight glut
46 views
May says will raise Manchester attack leaks with Trump
246 views
Manchester United under fire over post-attack video taunting City
526 views
Indian district blocks Internet after deadly caste clashes
788 views
US politician charged for ‘body-slamming’ journalist from The Guardian
142 views
In first under Trump, US warship challenges Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
205 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR