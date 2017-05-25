  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Manchester United under fire over post-attack video taunting City

Sports

Manchester United under fire over post-attack video taunting City

Arab News |
The video was shared by midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: A Manchester United player has come under fire online after posting a video taunting their long-time rivals Manchester City after Monday’s terror attack in the city.
The video featured United football players singing a celebratory song in the locker room after winning the Europa League in Stockholm.
The chant goes: “U-N-I, T-E-D, United are the team for me, with a nick nack paddy wack give a dog a bone, why don’t City f*** off home.”
The video was shared by midfielder Jesse Lingard, who had previously posted a photo of the team holding a banner with the words “Manchester — A City United,” but was quickly removed after Twitter users shared their disapproval.
“The respect Manchester City and the fans have shown MU and that is how you behave in the dressing room?! Disgrace! I’m embarrassed for you,” one user wrote.

Manchester City has attempted to brush over the traditional rivalry in the wake of the attack by a 22-year-old bomber which saw 22 people killed at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A Manchester United player has come under fire online after posting a video taunting their long-time rivals Manchester City after Monday’s terror attack in the city.
The video featured United football players singing a celebratory song in the locker room after winning the Europa League in Stockholm.
The chant goes: “U-N-I, T-E-D, United are the team for me, with a nick nack paddy wack give a dog a bone, why don’t City f*** off home.”
The video was shared by midfielder Jesse Lingard, who had previously posted a photo of the team holding a banner with the words “Manchester — A City United,” but was quickly removed after Twitter users shared their disapproval.
“The respect Manchester City and the fans have shown MU and that is how you behave in the dressing room?! Disgrace! I’m embarrassed for you,” one user wrote.

Manchester City has attempted to brush over the traditional rivalry in the wake of the attack by a 22-year-old bomber which saw 22 people killed at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Tags: Manchester attack Manchester United Manchester city Europa League

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Trio sets early pace at Wentworth

WENTWORTH, England: Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, England’s Graeme Storm and Scotland’s Scott...

Woods feeling no pain, wants to compete again — in time

JUPITER, Florida: Tiger Woods said he had fusion surgery on his back because he could no longer...

Trio sets early pace at Wentworth
Woods feeling no pain, wants to compete again — in time
Report: Heat’s Big 3 era ends as deal struck for Bosh to go
America’s Cup showdown launches in Bermuda
Yankees whip Royals 3-0 despite losing Ellsbury
Game 7 offers chance at history for Penguins and Senators
Latest News
London premiere for Tom Cruise film ‘The Mummy’ axed after UK bombing
3 views
Trio sets early pace at Wentworth
6 views
Woods feeling no pain, wants to compete again — in time
4 views
Report: Heat’s Big 3 era ends as deal struck for Bosh to go
3 views
America’s Cup showdown launches in Bermuda
3 views
Yankees whip Royals 3-0 despite losing Ellsbury
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR