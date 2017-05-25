Manchester United under fire over post-attack video taunting City

DUBAI: A Manchester United player has come under fire online after posting a video taunting their long-time rivals Manchester City after Monday’s terror attack in the city.

The video featured United football players singing a celebratory song in the locker room after winning the Europa League in Stockholm.

The chant goes: “U-N-I, T-E-D, United are the team for me, with a nick nack paddy wack give a dog a bone, why don’t City f*** off home.”

The video was shared by midfielder Jesse Lingard, who had previously posted a photo of the team holding a banner with the words “Manchester — A City United,” but was quickly removed after Twitter users shared their disapproval.

“The respect Manchester City and the fans have shown MU and that is how you behave in the dressing room?! Disgrace! I’m embarrassed for you,” one user wrote.



@JesseLingard @ManUtd The respect Manchester City and the fans have shown MU and that is how you behave in the dressing room?! Disgrace! I'm embarrassed for you — Rebecca Prescott (@BeckyPrecky) May 24, 2017

Wish Lingard would be careful with the things he posts on social media, no need to disrespect the city fans who shown their respects for us. — J.A.M.I.E (@J_R0BERT0) May 24, 2017

@anothermufcpage Right after making a fool of themselves while "celebrating", Lingard had to delete the video from instagram — Riel (@TheRielest) May 24, 2017

Manchester City has attempted to brush over the traditional rivalry in the wake of the attack by a 22-year-old bomber which saw 22 people killed at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.