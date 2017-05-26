  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Lebanese officials express appreciation for Saudi anti-terror efforts

ARAB NEWS |
A general view shows the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology shortly before its inauguration in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)
BEIRUT: Lebanese officials have said they value the Saudi role in countering terrorism.
They said in statements to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the Kingdom under King Salman successfully hosted the Arab-Islamic-American, Saudi-US and US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summits, which will contribute to enhancing regional and global security and stability.
Lebanese Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan said he welcomed the establishment of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (GCCEI).
The Kingdom “is one the first countries that confronted extremism and terrorism,” he adding, noting the success of the Prince Mohammad bin Naif Counseling and Care Center in countering extremist ideologies and behaviors associated with them.
Lebanese Mufti Sheikh Khalil Al-Mays said Saudi-US agreements indicate the strong Saudi will and determination to counter terrorism and build the foundations of peace in the Middle East.
King Salman “is following the path of the Kingdom’s founder, the late King Abdulaziz. The supremacy and strength (of the country) has continued up to this glorious reign,” said Al-Mays.
Lebanese Minister of Education and Higher Education Marwan Hamadeh said he values the Saudi “pioneering role” in fighting terrorism and supporting Arab and Islamic causes.
King Salman “had stances, decisions and acts that contributed to striking terrorism and dismantling its intellectual bases,” Hamadeh added.
He lauded King Salman’s vision and decisiveness in uprooting terrorism, which he said is shown in the establishment of the GCCEI.
On the Palestinian cause, Saudi Arabia “since its foundation by the late King Abdulaziz has been steadfast in its support, reiterating its support for the Palestinian demand for the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Hamadeh said.
MOST POPULAR