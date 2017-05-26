  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Afghan singer burns dress in viral video after uproar at home

Offbeat

Afghan singer burns dress in viral video after uproar at home

Arab News |
Aryana Sayeed uploaded a video of her burning the skin-colored dress to Facebook. (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

DUBAI: An Afghan singer publicly burned a dress after members of the public in the country criticized her for wearing it during a recent Paris concert.
Aryana Sayeed, also a judge on Afghanistan’s version of The Voice talent show, uploaded a video of her burning the skin-colored dress to Facebook on Wednesday, telling her more than 1.6 million followers: “If you think that the only problem in Afghanistan is this dress, I will set this on fire today because of you.”
The jewel-encrusted dress was worn during a May 13 concert and caused uproar in her native Afghanistan.
She captioned the post: “Today we resolve one of the biggest current problems of Afghanistan so we can start focusing on other bigger problems.

“It should be noted that the reason for this action of mine is not the pressure of those who still live in dark ages but to raise further awareness in regards to important issues within our society.”
Some users continued to express anger.
“We Muslims know that nakedness of a woman is prohibited ... and this is a mistake. Alas to us!” one Facebook user said.
However, some came to her defense.
“She should have burnt the dirty mouth of the people who unfairly criticized her. Burning the dress was not good work.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: An Afghan singer publicly burned a dress after members of the public in the country criticized her for wearing it during a recent Paris concert.
Aryana Sayeed, also a judge on Afghanistan’s version of The Voice talent show, uploaded a video of her burning the skin-colored dress to Facebook on Wednesday, telling her more than 1.6 million followers: “If you think that the only problem in Afghanistan is this dress, I will set this on fire today because of you.”
The jewel-encrusted dress was worn during a May 13 concert and caused uproar in her native Afghanistan.
She captioned the post: “Today we resolve one of the biggest current problems of Afghanistan so we can start focusing on other bigger problems.

“It should be noted that the reason for this action of mine is not the pressure of those who still live in dark ages but to raise further awareness in regards to important issues within our society.”
Some users continued to express anger.
“We Muslims know that nakedness of a woman is prohibited ... and this is a mistake. Alas to us!” one Facebook user said.
However, some came to her defense.
“She should have burnt the dirty mouth of the people who unfairly criticized her. Burning the dress was not good work.”

Tags: Aryana Sayeed Facebook Afghanistan women

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Watch: Trump appears to push aside a PM during NATO summit

DUBAI: Footage of US President Donald Trump appearing to push aside the prime minister of...

Afghan singer burns dress in viral video after uproar at home

DUBAI: An Afghan singer publicly burned a dress after members of the public in the country...

Watch: Trump appears to push aside a PM during NATO summit
Afghan singer burns dress in viral video after uproar at home
Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water
UK Independence Party reveals bizarre reason for banning the burqa
NASA releases never-before-seen photos of Jupiter's stormy poles
Book Review: ‘The Moor’s Account’ gives a Moroccan slave his voice
Latest News
UK pundit Katie Hopkins leaves radio show after Manchester attack comments
91 views
UK man who attacked pregnant Muslim woman sentenced to prison
573 views
Ongoing
Gunmen kill 26 Christians on road to monastery in Egypt — medical sources
569 views
Trump travel ban showdown headed for Supreme Court
135 views
Watch: Trump appears to push aside a PM during NATO summit
215 views
Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti dies at 73
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR