  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos

Media

UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos

Arab News |
However, some users started sending in shots of serial killers, including Fred West. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: UK snack brand Walkers Crisps was left red-faced Thursday after a Twitter-based PR campaign went awry.
The stunt was hijacked by online trolls after which England football hero Gary Lineker ended up posing with photos of serial killers and pedophiles.
The #WalkersWave campaign encouraged fans to tweet a selfie for the chance to win UEFA Champions League final tickets.
Those who sent in a selfie were automatically added into a video with Gary Lineker.
However, some users started sending in shots of serial killers and sex offenders, including Josef Fritzl, Harold Shipman, Jimmy Savile and Chris Benoit.

In a statement to Express.co.uk a Walkers spokesperson said: “We recognize people were offended by irresponsible and offensive posts by individuals, and we apologize.
“We are equally upset and have shut down all activity.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: UK snack brand Walkers Crisps was left red-faced Thursday after a Twitter-based PR campaign went awry.
The stunt was hijacked by online trolls after which England football hero Gary Lineker ended up posing with photos of serial killers and pedophiles.
The #WalkersWave campaign encouraged fans to tweet a selfie for the chance to win UEFA Champions League final tickets.
Those who sent in a selfie were automatically added into a video with Gary Lineker.
However, some users started sending in shots of serial killers and sex offenders, including Josef Fritzl, Harold Shipman, Jimmy Savile and Chris Benoit.

In a statement to Express.co.uk a Walkers spokesperson said: “We recognize people were offended by irresponsible and offensive posts by individuals, and we apologize.
“We are equally upset and have shut down all activity.”

Tags: Walkers Crisps Gary Lineker Twitter

Comments

MORE FROM Media

UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos

DUBAI: UK snack brand Walkers Crisps was left red-faced Thursday after a Twitter-based PR...

San Bernardino attack suspects shot up to 27 times

LOS ANGELES: Authorities released a report Thursday detailing the manhunt and shootout with a...

UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos
San Bernardino attack suspects shot up to 27 times
US politician charged for ‘body-slamming’ journalist from The Guardian
UK Twitter users respond to raised threat level with defiant, funny hashtag
Saudi Arabia, UAE block access to many Qatari news sites amid uproar
Sayidaty debuts on Snapchat 'discover'
Latest News
UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos
3 views
Air strike in east Syria kills 35 civilians — Observatory
8 views
Afghan singer burns dress in viral video after uproar at home
596 views
Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water
115 views
UK Independence Party reveals bizarre reason for banning the burqa
149 views
NASA releases never-before-seen photos of Jupiter's stormy poles
312 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR