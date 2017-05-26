UK snack brand left red-faced as Twitter campaign sabotaged with convict photos

DUBAI: UK snack brand Walkers Crisps was left red-faced Thursday after a Twitter-based PR campaign went awry.

The stunt was hijacked by online trolls after which England football hero Gary Lineker ended up posing with photos of serial killers and pedophiles.

The #WalkersWave campaign encouraged fans to tweet a selfie for the chance to win UEFA Champions League final tickets.

Those who sent in a selfie were automatically added into a video with Gary Lineker.

However, some users started sending in shots of serial killers and sex offenders, including Josef Fritzl, Harold Shipman, Jimmy Savile and Chris Benoit.



So the #WalkersWave campaign has gone pretty well. pic.twitter.com/m9Tfolrmyy — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) May 25, 2017