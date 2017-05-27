Harlem Globetrotters wow Saudi fans in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Harlem Globetrotters hit the Green Hall Auditorium Wednesday evening and bedazzled Saudi fans in attendance.

The Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theater and comedy.

Before the competing teams were introduced to fans, the Globetrotters mascot came out to the court and warmed up the crowd by playing musical chairs with some of the children in attendance, and by competing in a dance-off with the master of ceremonies.

Before tip-off, Saudi X Factor winner Hamza Hawsawi sang the American and Saudi national anthems to a standing applause and cheers.

The teams were competing against their handpicked adversaries, the World All Stars.

The General Authority for Entertainment (GAE) told Arab News that this is one of many such events it is looking to organize, combining sports and entertainment.

Saudi fans were amused, with many fathers smiling and cheering with their children during the performance.

Attendee Mohammed told Arab News he was glad he took his two boys because they could not stop smiling at the Globetrotters’ antics.

Riyad, another attendee, told Arab News he remembers growing up watching the Globetrotters cartoon, and said it was fun to see them in person after all these years.

Nader, a sports lover, told Arab News: “I had a blast.”