IKEA Saudi Arabia opens 3 new locations in 1 week

IKEA inaugurated three new locations recently — a new store at Al-Salaam Mall in Jeddah, and two Order and Collection Points (OCPs) in Qassim and Kharj. The three openings, which are part of an expansion plan by IKEA Saudi Arabia, took place on

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The openings are in line with IKEA’s vision to “Creating a better everyday life for the many people” and its commitment to becoming more accessible to its customers.

IKEA Saudi Arabia CEO Saud Al-Sulaiman said: “We are always committed to getting closer to our customers, giving them a chance to enjoy a more convenient and comfortable life at home. Despite market challenges today, this bold move is evidence to IKEA’s belief in the Kingdom’s strong economy and the vigour of the retail industry.”

He added: “The opening of a new IKEA store in Al-Salaam Mall and two Order and Collection Points in Qassim and Kharj reflects our promise of making IKEA even more accessible to households in these cities and providing them the option to shop through different ways however and whenever they want.”

The new IKEA store at Al-Salaam Mall spans over 25,500-square meter and is located at the intersection of King Abdullah and Prince Majid roads.

The store caters to the needs of customers in the city’s southern part, hosting a showroom, a restaurant and a market hall — all on one floor. It is a new destination that complements the family-friendly experience provided by Al-Salaam Mall.

The store displays the full IKEA range with more than 7,000 articles. It has a play area for up to 100 children, and a restaurant that seats 400 people and serves a variety of delicious Swedish and international dishes. Services include home furnishing advice and planning, kitchen services, self-service, delivery and assembly, along with complementary benefits, such as a zero percent instalment plan and 90 days exchange and return policy.

IKEA customers in Qassim and Kharj will be able to browse IKEA’s website for a wide range of IKEA articles via the self-ordering area inside the OCP, where they can place an order online and pick up their items at their own convenience.

IKEA inaugurated three new locations recently — a new store at Al-Salaam Mall in Jeddah, and two Order and Collection Points (OCPs) in Qassim and Kharj. The three openings, which are part of an expansion plan by IKEA Saudi Arabia, took place on

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The openings are in line with IKEA’s vision to “Creating a better everyday life for the many people” and its commitment to becoming more accessible to its customers.

IKEA Saudi Arabia CEO Saud Al-Sulaiman said: “We are always committed to getting closer to our customers, giving them a chance to enjoy a more convenient and comfortable life at home. Despite market challenges today, this bold move is evidence to IKEA’s belief in the Kingdom’s strong economy and the vigour of the retail industry.”

He added: “The opening of a new IKEA store in Al-Salaam Mall and two Order and Collection Points in Qassim and Kharj reflects our promise of making IKEA even more accessible to households in these cities and providing them the option to shop through different ways however and whenever they want.”

The new IKEA store at Al-Salaam Mall spans over 25,500-square meter and is located at the intersection of King Abdullah and Prince Majid roads.

The store caters to the needs of customers in the city’s southern part, hosting a showroom, a restaurant and a market hall — all on one floor. It is a new destination that complements the family-friendly experience provided by Al-Salaam Mall.

The store displays the full IKEA range with more than 7,000 articles. It has a play area for up to 100 children, and a restaurant that seats 400 people and serves a variety of delicious Swedish and international dishes. Services include home furnishing advice and planning, kitchen services, self-service, delivery and assembly, along with complementary benefits, such as a zero percent instalment plan and 90 days exchange and return policy.

IKEA customers in Qassim and Kharj will be able to browse IKEA’s website for a wide range of IKEA articles via the self-ordering area inside the OCP, where they can place an order online and pick up their items at their own convenience.