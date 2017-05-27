Shaker Group wins awards for LG after-sales service

Shaker Group, the sole distributor for LG Air Conditioners and global home appliances brands Indesit, Ariston, Maytag, Bissell, Kitchen Aid and Midea in Saudi Arabia, has achieved a new record in the field of after-sales service.

The group, for the third time, was awarded in March the “Best Performance Award” for LG distributors in the Middle East and Africa.

This success is based on the history of Shaker Group in terms of after-sales service and maintenance, the company said.

Jameel Abdullah Al-Molhem, managing director of Shaker Group, said the award is a “sturdy motivation for Shaker employees to continue the exceptional performance and to exert further efforts to reap extra achievements that can distinctively push customer services to the highest levels.”

He added: “Shaker Group is keen to provide excellent solutions and programs to enhance customers’ lives.”

The award came after an assessment was made in March of LG distributors’ services in the Middle East and Africa. It scored 97.1 percent in the evaluation which touched three areas — rapid response to customer requests, reliability and quality of service data from the customer’s view and technicians’ conduct and professionalism.

This award in after-sales and maintenance services coincides with the launch of Shaker Group’s promotional campaign for LG Dual Inverter ACs that save energy up to 53 percent, offer up to 60 percent faster cooling, and come with 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Shaker Group has over 300 maintenance technical teams, along with 300 mobile vehicles and 42 service centers. It has obtained the ISO 10001 & 10002 in the customer service and maintenance of air conditioners, refrigeration and household systems.

In addition, the group is the first company in the Middle East to have obtained the ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

